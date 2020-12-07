30.4 F
Liz Peek: Biden and China – 4 reasons he can't be trusted to protect US from Beijing

Robert Gates, secretary of Defense under President Barack Obama,
has written that Biden has been “wrong on nearly every major
foreign policy and national security issue over the past four
decades.” Add underestimating China to the list.



