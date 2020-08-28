Liz Peek: Trump makes riveting case for reelection, shows America what it is in for if Biden wins

If the point of a political convention is to get your party’s message out, win over voters and boost your candidate’s prospects, then make no mistake about the 2020 conventions, Republicans absolutely buried Democrats.

The polling tells us so.

Joe Biden got zero boost from the Democrats’ grievance-fueled slog-fest last week. The Democratic presidential nominee’s polls did not move higher; in fact, they dropped, and especially in the critical swing states.

Though it is too soon to determine how the GOP convention shifted President Trump’s standing, we do know that over the past week, his approval ratings have moved higher in those battleground states, and especially on his handling of COVID-19. This is a blow to his opponents.

During their virtual confab, Democrats repeatedly savaged the president for failing to protect Americans from the virus; that message, according to a CNBC poll take after their convention, appears to have fallen flat.

Not only did Republicans swat down Democratic Party talking points during their convention, but they also put on a much, much better show.

Struggling against the confines of social distancing, Republicans presented most of their speakers in the handsome Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, and in historical sites like Fort McHenry, where Vice President Mike Pence accepted his nomination.

It was a subtle and effective dig at those trying to erase U.S. history and tear down our monuments.

Democrats, by contrast, held most of their event in the anodyne Wisconsin Center which is, well, a convention center.

More importantly, Republicans made a convincing case that voters have a very clear choice in November. They can reelect Donald Trump and vote for policies that will protect and benefit all Americans, or they can elect Joe Biden to sacrifice our freedoms, fatten the federal government and squander the gains of the past three years.

Democrats spent their convention denouncing America as a hotbed of “systemic racism” and profound inequality. Republicans celebrated the United States as a land of immense opportunity, a nation of promise to all who were willing to work hard and obey our laws.

While Democrats praised Biden as a good guy whose personal tragedies had given him enormous empathy, they all but ignored both his policies and achievements.

By contrast, Republicans reviewed Trump’s many accomplishments of the past three-plus years; the list includes bringing home hostages held overseas, revamping our trade deals to better serve American workers, rebuilding our depleted military, staunching the flow of people illegally crossing our southern border, broadening school choice, standing up to China, creating 7 million new jobs, rolling back cumbersome and costly regulations, installing three hundred conservative judges to the federal bench, battling human trafficking, reducing prescription drug prices, getting NATO nations to up their defense spending and cutting taxes for working-class families and so much more.

Republicans showcased a slew of fresh, energized and appealing young faces like New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Republican congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, and Texas’ Rep. Dan Crenshaw, among others.

By contrast, Democrats heard from old-timers Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Al Gore, John Kerry and – ye gods — Jimmy Carter. In fairness, former first lady Michelle and her husband President Barack Obama also spoke, which gave the gathering a pulse.

Trump made a compelling case for his reelection, emphasizing his promise to restore order to our cities, keep America safe, stand up for our cops, and rebuild our economy.

Countering Democrats’ charge that President Trump lacks compassion, is a racist and misogynist, were several women and African-American speakers who testified to the president’s character.

Perhaps most compelling were the words of revered former football star Hershel Walker, who said he was insulted by those who insinuated that he could have been friends for 37 years with someone who is a racist.

For sure, however, nothing presented a more vivid contrast than the candidates themselves.

Biden appeared only once at his party’s convention last week, delivering a speech via TelePrompter on the final night – a presentation that attracted only 350,000 more viewers than watched on the previous evening. Traditionally, the candidate’s address boosts audiences by 4 to 10 million viewers.

President Trump, by comparison, was the Energizer Bunny of his party’s event, popping up several times throughout the four days.

He hosted inspiring chats with hostages whom he had helped return to the U.S., delivered a surprise pardon for a convicted bank robber who has since become an advocate for criminal justice and showcased a naturalization ceremony – all in prime time.

During the final night of the GOP convention, President Trump formally accepted his nomination on the South Lawn of the White House, before about 1,000 people, adding to the excitement of the occasion.

Democrats will squawk that the gathering was dangerous but all had doubtless been tested beforehand; many wore masks.

He forcefully condemned Biden’s far-left platform, warning that his promised $4 trillion tax hike would stifle our nation’s growth and that his Socialist agenda would crimp America’s freedoms.

Throughout the convention, however, it was the stories of ordinary people surviving extraordinary circumstances that stole the show.

People like Alice Johnson, who was given a second chance when Trump commuted her life sentence on nonviolent drug charges in 2018.

Or the parents of Kayla Mueller, an American humanitarian worker killed by ISIS, who spoke so movingly about the president’s efforts on their behalf.

Or, Ann Dorn, widow of African-American St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn who tragically shot and killed in St. Louis while reportedly trying to protect his friend’s small business from rioters.

These folks and scores of others brought to life the many ways that President Trump’s policies have helped Americans in every walk of life – policies he will pursue if given another four years. Policies that, in some instances, have rattled the Establishment.

As Ivanka Trump said as she introduced her father, “Washington has not changed Donald Trump; Donald Trump has changed Washington.”

For many Americans, that is his greatest selling point.

