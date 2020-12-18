Lizhi Seeks In-Car Collaborations To Reignite Growth (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Quick Take

Lizhi (LIZI) went public in January, 2020, raising approximately $45 million in gross proceeds from its U.S. IPO of ADSs.

The firm provides a subscription-based mobile audio entertainment and podcasting platform for Chinese consumers.

LIZI has produced slowing revenue growth which management hopes to reverse through in-car audio collaborations, so I’m cautiously Bullish on the stock at its current level of $3.50 per ADS after its partnership announcement with automaker XPeng (XPEV).

Company

Guangzhou, China-based Lizhi was founded in 2010 to develop a mobile audio platform for user-generated content that launched in 2013.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO and Director Jinnan (Marco) Lai, who was previously CEO at Shanghai Labox Information Technology.

Lizhi has developed a social audio platform for user-generated content that features tools which enable creators to create, edit, store and share their audio content.

The firm’s platform offers podcasts across more than 27 categories, such as life and relationships, parenting, education, talk shows and music radio as well as dozens of sub-categories that include love and bedtime stories, and family.

Lizhi also offers other types of audio media entertainment, including social, music, talk shows, animation, comics and games, as well as audio books.

The firm markets its services primarily through advertising brand marketing.

Recent Performance

Topline revenue by quarter dipped slightly in the first two quarters of 2020, but rebounded in Q3 2020, as the chart shows here:

Gross profit by quarter has steadily grown despite the Covid-19 pandemic:

Operating loss by quarter has been uneven, but reduced to its lowest level in Q3:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have approached breakeven in Q3 2020:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO, LIZI’s stock price has dropped 69 percent vs. the U.S. Entertainment index’ growth of 52.4 percent and the overall U.S. market’s rise of 21.8 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $154,550,000 Enterprise Value $110,690,000 Price / Sales 0.56 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.52 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -1.12 Revenue Growth Rate 37.21% Earnings Per Share -$4.22

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to LIZI would be Spotify (SPOT); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Spotify (SPOT) Lizhi (LIZI) Variance Price / Sales 6.83 0.56 -91.8% Enterprise Value / Sales 6.45 0.52 -91.9% Enterprise Value / EBITDA -187.05 -1.12 -99.4% Revenue Growth Rate 18.2% 37.2% 104.9%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2020’s results, management highlighted the growth in its monthly average user base by 21%.

Additionally, its monthly average paying user base grew by 17% year-over-year.

Management said its priority is to expand and optimize its user-generated content creation and to that end, saw a 46% increase year-to-date versus 2019’s results.

Also, the company added numerous new tools to its podcast toolkit, seeking to attract new creators and improve the quality and quantity of offerings.

Another focus for the company has been to increase user engagement, launching endorsement campaigns to enable users to help their favorite creators gain visibility and credibility on the platform.

As to its financial results, revenue grew in Q3 by 10% versus the same period in 2019, comprising 9% growth in its main subscription revenue line and 61% growth in its smaller podcast & advertising revenue line.

Operating expenses decreased by 13% but G&A expenses grew due to salary increases.

For Q4, the firm guided to a 6.4% sequential net revenue increase.

Notably, management hopes to diversify its business model, seeking to launch new efforts in the in-car audio market and collaborating with new energy vehicle (electric, hybrid) makers to increase its penetration in this important ‘drive-time’ market.

As to valuation, LIZI is currently priced at an EV/Revenue multiple of 0.52x compared to a multiple of 3.59x when the firm IPOd in January 2020.

Obviously, its growth trajectory has slowed markedly, from a previous 38.9% in the first nine months of 2019, to a current 9% in Q3 2020.

This is concerning since the firm’s offerings should have been in greater demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, as consumers switched to digital forms of entertainment in greater numbers.

However, the drop in revenue growth has likely led to compression in its revenue multiple valuations.

For LIZI to command a higher multiple again, management must show it can reignite growth.

As for me, the firm’s low revenue multiple combined with its recent XPeng announcement as a foundation for strong growth ahead, makes me cautiously Bullish on the stock at its current level of around $3.50 per ADS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.