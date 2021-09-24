Local Community Action Supports the Provision of High-Quality Meals for Young Children

Bluefield, WV –(WWNR) Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia (CASEWV), Inc. is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). Meals will be provided to all enrolled children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Breakfast (9:00 a.m.) and lunch (12:00 p.m.) will be served to enrolled children at the following Early Head Start and Head Start locations Monday through Friday (following the program’s annual calendar):

Center Name County Address Bluefield Avenue Center Mercer County 331 Bluefield Ave., Bluefield, WV 24701 New Hope Center Mercer County 153 Maple Acres Rd., Princeton, WV 24739 Summers County Center Summers County 101 2nd St., Hinton, WV 25951 Thorn Center Mercer County 215 Thorn St., Princeton, WV 24740

In addition, meals will be served in various licensed family daycare homes via the agency’s Family Daycare Food Program in Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, and Summers counties. Providers’ mealtimes range from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

CASEWV is a community action agency serving Mercer, Monroe, and Summers counties and surrounding areas. “Community Action changes people’s lives, embodies the spirit of hope, improves communities, and makes America a better place to live. We care about the entire community, and we are dedicated to helping people help themselves and each other” [Community Action Promise]. For more information, visit www.CASEWV.org.