Advertisement

Local Community Action Supports the Provision of High-Quality Meals for Young Children

Bluefield, WV –(WWNR) Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia (CASEWV), Inc. is participating in the Child  and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). Meals will be provided to all enrolled children without charge and are  the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. There will be no  discrimination in the course of the meal service.  

Breakfast (9:00 a.m.) and lunch (12:00 p.m.) will be served to enrolled children at the following Early Head Start  and Head Start locations Monday through Friday (following the program’s annual calendar): 

Center Name County Address
Bluefield Avenue Center Mercer County 331 Bluefield Ave., Bluefield, WV 24701
New Hope Center Mercer County 153 Maple Acres Rd., Princeton, WV 24739
Summers County Center Summers County 101 2nd St., Hinton, WV 25951
Thorn Center Mercer County 215 Thorn St., Princeton, WV 24740

In addition, meals will be served in various licensed family daycare homes via the agency’s Family Daycare Food  Program in Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, and Summers counties. Providers’ mealtimes range  from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.  

CASEWV is a community action agency serving Mercer, Monroe, and Summers counties and surrounding areas.  “Community Action changes people’s lives, embodies the spirit of hope, improves communities, and makes  America a better place to live. We care about the entire community, and we are dedicated to helping people help  themselves and each other” [Community Action Promise]. For more information, visit www.CASEWV.org.  

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications | Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap