Local Law Enforcement Officer Graduates from FBI National Academy

Beckley, WV – On March 21, 2023, Chief Dean Bailey announced that Sergeant Morgan G. Bragg has graduated as a member of the 285th session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on March 16th, 2023. Sergeant Bragg is the eighteenth officer in department history to complete this prestigious program. Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 285th session consistent of two hundred and forty-seven law enforcement officers from 47 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 28 countries, four military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.

Sgt. Bragg is a lifelong resident of southern West Virginia. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Concord University in Business Administration and a Master’s Degree from West Virginia State University in Criminal Justice Administration.

Sgt. Bragg joined the Beckley Police Department in 2008 and has held the positions of: patrol officer, domestic violence officer, and detective. He has spent the past twelve years in the investigative division of the agency and currently holds the position of Chief of Detectives through which he manages the day-to-day operations of that unit. He also serves as the agency’s only certified polygraph examiner and as the supervisor of the BPD Crime Scene Unit. He has amassed a wide array of investigative experience with a particular focus on homicide and violent crime investigation.

About the FBI National Academy

FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered. A total of 54,154 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

