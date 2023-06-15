Local LGBTQ+ Community & Ally Panel Discussion Friday, June 16 in Beckley

Beckley, WV – Local LGBTQ+ community members and allies will hold an open discussion regarding business development and growth, proposed bills before state and national legislators that may potentially impact diversity, equity, and inclusion, and concerns around grievance politics and performance activism.

Friday, June 16, 2023

6:00 pm to 7:00 pm (or when the discussion ends)

345 Prince St, Beckley, WV

Participating on the panel is Andrew Schneider, executive director, Fairness WV; Meghan Rutherford – Mental Health professional, Beautiful Minds Counseling Center, LLC; Rev. Dr. Susan Claytor, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church; Sasha Cantley, ally, and small business owner.

According to Schneider, the panel discussion is an opportunity to gain understanding and open lines of communication on issues important to the LGBTQ+ community.

“There has been a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation being introduced in state legislatures across the country,” said Schneider. “It’s more important now than ever before that our community – and the allies who stand with us – confront this challenge head-on. This will be a great opportunity to continue pushing the conversation forward.”

Clint Blunt, owner of Vinyl Tracks, will serve as moderator.

“June is Pride Month, and that gives us a wonderful opportunity to come together and engage in healthy conversation while debating matters of importance, and in discussion of issues that are important to the LGBTQ+ community.

There will be a wide range of topics for the panel and attendees to address.

The event is free and open to the public. Vinyl Tracks is a half-block walk from the Beckley Intermodal Gateway garage and Word Park lot and located at 345 Prince Street, Beckley.