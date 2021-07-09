Local Organization looking for Summer Clothing Donations

Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center in Need of Summer Clothing Donations

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The summer months can make homeless individuals increasingly vulnerable to health risks such as severe sunburn, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and; heatstroke. RCCAA is asking the community for some necessities that our homeless population need during the summer season.

Items needed include t-shirts, tank tops, shorts, sandals, shoes, capri pants, khakis, skirts, underclothes, pajamas, hats, sun visors, hair ties, sunscreen, sunglasses. Additional clothing and items for children and infants are also requested.

“Most people come to us with absolutely nothing,” RCEHC Director Mike Horn said. “We have to do everything we can to help them, help themselves. Making sure they have the right seasonal clothing is just a small part of that mission.”

Please contact Mike Horn for further information and details at 304-763-8847.