Local Organizations seek help repainting vandalized Blessing Box

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition and Beckley Pride are teaming up to raise funds to repaint the blessing box at the 3rd Ave Art Park after last weeks vandalism.



An online Facebook fundraiser will be going live today (10-25-21) for anyone that would like to contribute. You can find the link on the Beckley Pride page and on the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition page on Facebook. You can also send a check to” Beckley Pride P.O. Box 5093 Beckley, WV 25801.



Beckley Pride still has enough of the original paint to repaint, but are in need of new brushes and other art supplies, as well as anti-vandalism coating which is very expensive and to compensate the artist for their time. They want to ensure this will not be able to happen again.



“Last week an individual painted over our Blessing Box mural with black paint which was devastating to our board, the artist, the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition and the artist. This mural was part of the RCPC blessing box contest held last month where we received 3rd place. This took months of planning and preparation to do between having the artist design it, having the funds for the project, and finding the volunteer hours to complete it. The original art was drawn up in March and we finished painting it September 24th. We were very proud of it. This is the second time our blessing box has been specifically targeted and that is disheartening. We love our community and we work hard to get food and hygiene products to people that may need it among other free community events we host. We are a symbol of love and hope for many people within the community and we will continue to do the work we are called to do” Says Christina Baisden