Local Residents Warm Up At Beckley’s 32nd Annual Chili Night.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Chilly weather didn’t keep people away from Chili Night, Beckley’s biggest event of the year.

Hundreds of people came out to taste chili made by area restaurants, businesses, organizations and individuals.

“It was a wonderful evening,” said Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events. “We had so many great chilies and other vendors and great performers and all kinds of fun things for people to do.”

“This community has always loved their Chili Night. And they’re so good to come out and support it. Whether they’re making chili or other things, or just buying tickets, or just walking through and seeing all their friends, it’s a great community event. It is great for businesses and organizations to get the word out about what they’re doing and meet with the community and have fun at the same time.”

Many chili vendors put a great deal of effort into their booths. The Raleigh County Commission On Aging had a Hillbilly Theme, while Southern Communications celebrated Halloween several weeks early, including a ring toss game for the kids.

There was also live music, including Billy Payne at Word Park, Peyton Ramsey at the Cardinals Plaza, Quiet Enough at Shoemaker Square and Seeking Altitude at the Main Street Stage.

Several downtown businesses were open, including the Axe Hole and the Fruits Of Labor Cafe. There were also food trucks, a kid zone, And even professional wrestling sponsored by attorney Stephen P. New in the vacant lot on Neville Street.

Chili Night winners for 2023 included Coal Camp BBQ for best restaurant/catering and best Spicy/Hot Chili, Foot, Ankle, Vein and Wound Clinic for best Non-Restaurant Business, Beckley First Baptist Church for Best Organization and Best Ambulance for Most Samples Served and People’s Choice.