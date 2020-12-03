44.2 F
Beckley
Thursday, December 3, 2020 11:56am

Loeffler vs. Warnock on health care: Where they stand

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and her Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock are pitching two very different futures for Georgians, and that extends to their health care plans.

Loeffler has repeatedly emphasized free market solutions, and her recently released health care plan aims to “increase competition among health insurance companies,” while Warnock supports early Medicare buy-ins and Medicaid expansions but says he would never eliminate private insurance.

TRUMP TO HEADLINE RALLY IN GEORGIA RUNOFFS SATURDAY

A recent ad from the Warnock campaign charges that “Loeffler downplays the threat [of coronavirus] publicly.” Warnock took aim at his opponent, saying “it must be really hard to explain why you’re for getting rid of health care in the middle of a pandemic,” likely a reference to a GOP-backed lawsuit aimed at overturning the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign rally on Nov. 15, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Raphael Warnock, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign rally on Nov. 15, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Warnock also touted goals that Democrats have been trying to accomplish for a while.

“With Georgians exposed to the skyrocketing costs of critical prescription drugs like insulin, Reverend Warnock believes solutions, like allowing the federal government to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies on the prices seniors are charged for life-saving medication, will ease this moral crisis,” the Democrat’s website says.

Meanwhile, Loeffler has praised Georgia’s request for a Section 1332 waiver, which lets a state create its own health care program as an alternative to the ACA. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) greenlighted Georgia’s waiver in November.

GEORGIA LT. GOV. GEOFF DUNCAN DECRIES ELECTION ‘MISINFORMATION’ COMING ‘FROM EVERY SINGLE ANGLE’

Georgia has one of the highest uninsured rates in the country, 13.7%, according to CMS.

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. Kelly Loeffler speaks at a campaign rally on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Cumming, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Sen. Kelly Loeffler speaks at a campaign rally on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Cumming, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Loeffler, a member of the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, has cast her race as a battle between socialism and free markets.

“The Left wants to socialize our nation’s health care, turning it into a government-run system that would limit choices, lower the quality of care and take away private health insurance from roughly 180 million Americans,” she wrote in her Modernizing Americans’ Health Care Plan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her plan lists more than a dozen bills she says need to be passed to lower prescription drug costs, increase Americans’ access to care and end “our dependence on adversaries like China to manufacture critical medical devices and prescription drugs.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

McCarthy slams Democrats for delayed coronavirus relief: ‘They’re picking weed over the workers’

News WWNR -
0
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., slammed Democrats for prioritizing liberal pet projects over coronavirus relief on "Fox & Friends" Thursday, saying they...
Read more

Loeffler vs. Warnock on health care: Where they stand

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and her Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock are pitching two very different futures for Georgians, and that extends to...
Read more

Dr. Mark Goldfeder: House should censure anti-Semitic Rep. Rashida Tlaib

News WWNR -
0
The House of Representatives should censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for her continuing embrace of anti-Semitism and her calls for the destruction of...
Read more

Chicago Cubs make Kyle Schwarber a free agent, tender contract to Kris Bryant and others

News WWNR -
0
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs non-tendered 2016 World Series hero Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday, making him a free agent after six seasons with...
Read more

New Jersey judge says husband may need 14th surgery after family attacked

News WWNR -
0
A federal judge in New Jersey whose husband was shot multiple times by a suspect who authorities said was targeting her family said Wednesday...
Read more

Related Stories

News

McCarthy slams Democrats for delayed coronavirus relief: ‘They’re picking weed over the workers’

WWNR -
0
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., slammed Democrats for prioritizing liberal pet projects over coronavirus relief on "Fox & Friends" Thursday, saying they...
Read more
News

Dr. Mark Goldfeder: House should censure anti-Semitic Rep. Rashida Tlaib

WWNR -
0
The House of Representatives should censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for her continuing embrace of anti-Semitism and her calls for the destruction of...
Read more
News

Chicago Cubs make Kyle Schwarber a free agent, tender contract to Kris Bryant and others

WWNR -
0
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs non-tendered 2016 World Series hero Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday, making him a free agent after six seasons with...
Read more
News

New Jersey judge says husband may need 14th surgery after family attacked

WWNR -
0
A federal judge in New Jersey whose husband was shot multiple times by a suspect who authorities said was targeting her family said Wednesday...
Read more
News

Chuck DeVore: Hewlett Packard packs up — Will California ever get fed up with losing to Texas?

WWNR -
0
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), the California firm that literally kickstarted Silicon Valley in a garage in 1939, is moving to Texas. The low-key...
Read more
News

San Francisco plan would ban tobacco smoking, vaping inside apartments — but weed OK: report

WWNR -
0
The latest move by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors may have gone one toke over the line.The city and county officials on...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap