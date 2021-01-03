41.5 F
Beckley
Sunday, January 3, 2021 11:22am

Loeffler’s warning before Georgia runoffs: ‘We won’t get a second chance’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., warned that Democratic victories in her state’s runoff elections will mean a radical agenda that will drastically change life in the U.S.

Both Georgia Senate seats – and control of the chamber – will be up for grabs on Tuesday as Loeffler faces challenger Raphael Warnock and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., takes on Jon Ossoff. With Democrats already having control of the House and the White House after November’s election, Loeffler told “Fox News Sunday” that Democratic victories this week would result in drastic changes in Washington.

“It’s a choice, it’s a stark contrast between the freedoms — our way of life here in Georgia — or socialism, government control. We know the agenda of the left because Chuck Schumer told us he was going to take Georgia and then change America. And we know that radical agenda is not just high taxes, open borders, defunding the police, government-run health care, but he has radical candidates in this race, his agents of change.”

One of those “agents of change,” Loeffler claimed, is her opponent Warnock, who she said did not represent her state’s values and who would “fundamentally change this country.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Loeffler’s warning before Georgia runoffs: ‘We won’t get a second chance’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., warned that Democratic victories in her state's runoff elections will mean a radical agenda that will drastically change life...
Read more

Pelosi faces trickiest speaker election yet as Democrats begin new Congress with slim majority

News WWNR -
0
Starting the new Congress is inherently messy in a pandemic. The House of Representatives implemented "remote voting" in the spring. That’s where the...
Read more

Colorado congresswoman-elect appears to score win on Capitol gun rights

News WWNR -
0
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., wrote a letter to House leadership Friday, urging them to keep a 1967 rule that exempts lawmakers from a ban...
Read more

Washington’s Alex Smith ‘very promising’ to start Sunday vs. Philadelphia Eagles, source says

News WWNR -
0
The Washington Football Team believes it looks "very promising" for quarterback Alex Smith to start Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the...
Read more

Sally Pipes: COVID vaccinations are going much too slowly — here’s how to speed them up and save lives

News WWNR -
0
Vaccines against the novel coronavirus were developed in record time. But getting those vaccines into the arms of Americans has been frustratingly slow...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Pelosi faces trickiest speaker election yet as Democrats begin new Congress with slim majority

WWNR -
0
Starting the new Congress is inherently messy in a pandemic. The House of Representatives implemented "remote voting" in the spring. That’s where the...
Read more
News

Colorado congresswoman-elect appears to score win on Capitol gun rights

WWNR -
0
Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., wrote a letter to House leadership Friday, urging them to keep a 1967 rule that exempts lawmakers from a ban...
Read more
News

Washington’s Alex Smith ‘very promising’ to start Sunday vs. Philadelphia Eagles, source says

WWNR -
0
The Washington Football Team believes it looks "very promising" for quarterback Alex Smith to start Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the...
Read more
News

Sally Pipes: COVID vaccinations are going much too slowly — here’s how to speed them up and save lives

WWNR -
0
Vaccines against the novel coronavirus were developed in record time. But getting those vaccines into the arms of Americans has been frustratingly slow...
Read more
News

LIVE UPDATES: Here’s where Georgia runoff candidates stand ahead of Tuesday vote

WWNR -
0
Georgia's U.S. Senate candidates are making last-minute efforts to maximize voter support as Tuesday's runoff elections draw closer.Republican Sen. David Perdue, who is vying for re-election...
Read more
News

Newsom recall effort draws support from GOP ex-San Diego mayor — who may challenge Dem

WWNR -
0
The growing effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom has received another boost -- this time from Kevin Faulconer, a former mayor of San Diego.Faulconer, 53,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap