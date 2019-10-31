70.7 F
Beckley
Thursday, October 31, 2019 1:53pm

Loesch: Dems’ ideas for gun confiscation by police are recipe for disaster

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



After “The View” co-host Meghan McCain called out Sen. Cory Booker for “dodging” her questions about gun confiscation, nationally syndicated radio host Dana Loesch said on Thursday that the response from the presidential hopeful was not surprising.

“As usual, none of these Democrats are willing to admit that the way that they would go to take lawful Americans firearms is to send police with guns to go door to door and create awful circumstances,” the former National Rifle Association (NRA) spokeswoman told “Fox & Friends.”

“It’s why a lot of law enforcement officers, a lot of sheriffs have said that they are not going to enforce this law. It puts their officers in danger.”

MEGHAN MCCAIN FIRES BACK AT CORY BOOKER AFTER ‘VIEW’ GUN SPAT: ‘AT LEAST BETO IS HONEST’ ABOUT CONFISCATION

McCain suggested former congressman and fellow presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke was more “honest” on the subject.

During Booker’s appearance on the daytime talk show, McCain described the 2020 hopeful’s previous support for mandatory buybacks as a “left-wing fever dream” and asked him how he thought he’d go into “red states” and take her brother’s AR-15 since he’s “not giving it back.”

After the show, the New Jersey Democrat’s campaign manager Addisu Demissie took a shot at the “View” co-host for her line of questioning.

MCCAIN SAYS MATT GAETZ SHOULD ‘GET THE HELL OUT OF CONGRESS,’ GET TV JOB AFTER HEARING ‘STUNT’

“Not sure what @MeghanMcCain was trying to accomplish with this question but @CoryBooker as usual handled it with grace, class and substance,” Desmissie tweeted.

McCain fired back.

“You’re Cory Bookers campaign manager. I asked a specific policy question – he says he’s the most direct candidate and I’ll I got was a dodge,” McCain told the campaign staffer.

She later added, “At least Beto is honest about the fact that he wants to take our guns away.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt said that using police officers to enforce the buyback program was “a recipe for disaster, Loesch agreed.

“I thought Democrats had enough problem with criminal justice and policing right now,” she answered, warning of the unintended situations that could arise.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.



Source link

