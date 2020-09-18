57.9 F
Beckley
Friday, September 18, 2020 3:20pm

Long lines at Virginia polling stations as early voting gets underway

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Early in-person voting for the 2020 general election kicked off on Friday in Virginia — and long lines of voters waiting to cast a ballot quickly materialized in some polling locations.

County election officials in Arlington, Va., reported on Twitter that 200 people cast ballots in the first hour after polls opened at 8 a.m EDT. There were similar reports coming out of neighboring Fairfax County, as well as in Richmond, the state capital, and Henrico County seat.

Early in-person voting in Virginia runs through Saturday, Oct. 31, ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. The commonwealth is one of roughly a half-dozen states that allows voting 45 days before Election Day.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia took to Twitter to urge his state’s voters to begin casting a ballot.

“My ballot is in — and if you are registered in Virginia, you can start voting TODAY. Whether you vote absentee by mail, on #ElectionDay, or early and in person like I did, Virginians can be confident their vote is secure and will be counted.”





Source link

Recent Articles

Serie A 2020-21 season preview — Can Milan clubs keep Ronaldo, Juventus from another title?

News WWNR -
0
Are you ready for some calcio? The Italian Serie A season kicks off Sept. 19 with a doubleheader of Fiorentina vs. Torino followed...
Read more

Video captures violent confrontation at Southern California Trump rally

News WWNR -
0
A 33-year-old California man was arrested this week after a number of people were attacked during a rally held in support of President Trump.Tense moments...
Read more

Long lines at Virginia polling stations as early voting gets underway

News WWNR -
0
Early in-person voting for the 2020 general election kicked off on Friday in Virginia — and long lines of voters waiting to cast a ballot quickly...
Read more

CNN blasted for claiming Biden falsehoods different than Trump’s: ‘This is propaganda’

News WWNR -
0
CNN was labeled “propaganda” following Thursday night’s Joe Biden town hall event when a pair of reporters from the liberal network tried to explain why coverage of President...
Read more

Eileen Bjorkman: It’s POW/MIA Recognition Day, honoring American patriots who sacrificed for our country

News WWNR -
0
Friday is POW/MIA Recognition Day, when we honor our military service members and civilian government workers captured as prisoners of war and those...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Serie A 2020-21 season preview — Can Milan clubs keep Ronaldo, Juventus from another title?

WWNR -
0
Are you ready for some calcio? The Italian Serie A season kicks off Sept. 19 with a doubleheader of Fiorentina vs. Torino followed...
Read more
News

Video captures violent confrontation at Southern California Trump rally

WWNR -
0
A 33-year-old California man was arrested this week after a number of people were attacked during a rally held in support of President Trump.Tense moments...
Read more
News

CNN blasted for claiming Biden falsehoods different than Trump’s: ‘This is propaganda’

WWNR -
0
CNN was labeled “propaganda” following Thursday night’s Joe Biden town hall event when a pair of reporters from the liberal network tried to explain why coverage of President...
Read more
News

Eileen Bjorkman: It’s POW/MIA Recognition Day, honoring American patriots who sacrificed for our country

WWNR -
0
Friday is POW/MIA Recognition Day, when we honor our military service members and civilian government workers captured as prisoners of war and those...
Read more
News

Newt Gingrich: Rep. Kevin McCarthy and the House GOP’s ‘Commitment to America’

WWNR -
0
When Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and the House Republicans unveiled their Commitment to America this week, they were operating in the best tradition...
Read more
News

Fauci would bet on effective and safe coronavirus vaccine by November or December

WWNR -
0
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Wednesday that he would bet on a coronavirus vaccine to be proven safe and...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap