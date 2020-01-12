52.7 F
Beckley
Sunday, January 12, 2020 6:23am

Looking for cheap flights? You’ll want to avoid the ‘Do Not Fly Days’ of 2020

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


There are cheap days to fly in the New Year, and then there are the expensive days. And knowing which is which can save you a bundle.

But before we get into specific seasons and dates, remember that you can usually save something year-round if you’re diligent about comparing fares and seeking out the best deals.

PICS: ‘CANNABIS AMNESTY BOXES’ NOW AVAILABLE FOR PASSENGERS AT CHICAGO AIRPORTS

Aside from that, these are the travel dates you’ll want to avoid for the sake of your bank account.

Do Not Fly Days — January and February

  • Feb. 14 to 17: These days are going to be a little pricier than the dates surrounding them, because of the one-two punch of Valentine’s Day, on. Feb. 14, and the long weekend (for some, at least) before President’s Day, between Feb. 15 and 17.
  • Feb. 29: On or around the last day of February is when the cheapest fares of winter usually come to an end, and slightly higher prices begin.
  • Europe: No dates to avoid.

Cheapest time to fly in January and February: All the other days will have better fares, but Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday flights will have the biggest bargains.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Do Not Fly Days — March, April, May

  • Fridays and Sundays: Starting in March, these popular days to fly get more expensive; frugal flyers are better off flying on Saturday.
  • March 26 and May 14: This only applies to flights heading to Europe, so watch for a price hike.

Cheapest time to fly in March, April and May: During these months, the cheapest days to fly are usually Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Remember that you can usually save something — year-round — if you're diligent about comparing fares and seeking out the best deals. But aside from that, there are certain travel dates you might want to rethink, for the sake of your wallet.

Remember that you can usually save something — year-round — if you’re diligent about comparing fares and seeking out the best deals. But aside from that, there are certain travel dates you might want to rethink, for the sake of your wallet.
(iStock)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Do Not Fly Days — June, July, August, September

  • June 4 (and beyond): This is the first significant price hike for summer fares; if possible, finish up your trip by June 3.
  • June 22 to August 24: Late June through the third week in August is peak-pricing for summer; fly before or after and you’ll save.
  • July 15 and again around Aug. 11: This applies to Europe. Prices drop July 15 and again around Aug. 11.

Cheapest time to fly in June, July, August, September: September generally has good deals for U.S. and European airfare. For fares to Europe, prices tend to drop most noticeably around July 15 and again around Aug. 11.

Bottom Line

Winter is cheapest, followed by fall and spring. Summer, especially July, is generally far and away the most expensive time to fly. But even summer can be made cheaper by flying unpopular days (midweek and Saturday) and unpopular routes (connecting flights are sometimes much cheaper).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s hoping your new year is filled with travel bargains.



Source link

Recent Articles

Looking for cheap flights? You’ll want to avoid the ‘Do Not Fly Days’ of 2020

News WWNR -
0
There are cheap days to fly in the New Year, and then there are the expensive days. And knowing which is which can...
Read more

Lindsey Graham calls War Powers Act ‘blatantly unconstitutional,’ says Mike Lee and Rand Paul ‘so wrong’ on Iran

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called the War Powers Act "unconstitutional" during an interview Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," and claimed Sens. Mike...
Read more

Thousands join Thai anti-government run, while rival camp pushes back

News WWNR -
0
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thousands of Thais joined a run in the capital on Sunday in what appeared to be the biggest show of...
Read more

Iran arrests UK ambassador in what Britain calls ‘flagrant violation of international law’

News WWNR -
0
A top British official condemned Saturday’s arrest of the U.K. ambassador to Iran during anti-government protests in Tehran, calling the detainment “a flagrant...
Read more

Lamar Jackson struggles as top-seeded Ravens shocked by Titans

News WWNR -
0
BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' historic season abruptly ended with a catastrophic defeat Saturday night, opening questions about whether the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Lindsey Graham calls War Powers Act ‘blatantly unconstitutional,’ says Mike Lee and Rand Paul ‘so wrong’ on Iran

WWNR -
0
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called the War Powers Act "unconstitutional" during an interview Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," and claimed Sens. Mike...
Read more
News

Thousands join Thai anti-government run, while rival camp pushes back

WWNR -
0
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thousands of Thais joined a run in the capital on Sunday in what appeared to be the biggest show of...
Read more
News

Iran arrests UK ambassador in what Britain calls ‘flagrant violation of international law’

WWNR -
0
A top British official condemned Saturday’s arrest of the U.K. ambassador to Iran during anti-government protests in Tehran, calling the detainment “a flagrant...
Read more
News

Lamar Jackson struggles as top-seeded Ravens shocked by Titans

WWNR -
0
BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' historic season abruptly ended with a catastrophic defeat Saturday night, opening questions about whether the...
Read more
News

Some Saudi service members in US facing expulsion after NAS Pensacola shooting probe: reports

WWNR -
0
More than a dozen Saudi service members undergoing training at U.S. military facilities are expected to be expelled from the U.S. following an...
Read more
News

Kellyanne Conway rips Democrats over Iran: Would Buttigieg have invited Soleimani to his ‘wine cave’?

WWNR -
0
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway slammed Democrats for their response to the airstrike ordered by President Trump that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.Conway...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap