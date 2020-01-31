38.4 F
Beckley
Friday, January 31, 2020 10:19am

Loretta Lynn declares country music is ‘dead’: ‘I’m getting mad about it’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Country music legend Loretta Lynn is ready to declare that her music genre of choice is “dead.”

The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer didn’t hold back when she was interviewed by fellow country artist Martina McBride on her podcast, “Vocal Point.”

“They’ve already let it [die],” Lynn, 87, told McBride, per People. “I think it’s dead. I think it’s a shame. I think it’s a shame to let a type of music die. I don’t care what any kind of music it is. Rock, country, whatever. I think it’s a shame to let it die, and I’m here to start feeding it.”

LORETTA LYNN DENIES TABLOIDS’ DEATHBED RUMORS: ‘I’M AN INCH FROM TAKING ‘EM TO FIST CITY’

McBride, 53, pointed out that Lynn seemed “mad” at the state of country music today to which Lynn responded: “Yeah. I’m getting mad about it. I am. Because it’s ridiculous.”

Loretta Lynn, center, Tanya Tucker, left, and Crystal Gayle perform at Loretta Lynn's 87th Birthday Tribute at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Loretta Lynn, center, Tanya Tucker, left, and Crystal Gayle perform at Loretta Lynn’s 87th Birthday Tribute at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, April 1, 2019.
(AP)

She pined: “I’m not happy at all. I think that they’re completely losing it. And I think that’s a sad situation because we should never let country music die. I think that every type of music should be saved, and country is one of the greatest. It’s been around, as far as I’m concerned, longer than any of it.”

‘I think that’s a sad situation because we should never let country music die.’

— Loretta Lynn

Lynn, who has been battling some health issues in recent years, scoffed at rumors she was on her “deathbed” in June.

MARTINA MCBRIDE: ENTERTAINING PEOPLE IS MY JOB, NOT DISCUSSING POLITICS

The singer shared a video of herself scrolling through a tabloid report on her iPad.

“Hey, this says I’m in a nursing home and I’m on my deathbed. You’re kidding me! I’m not dead and neither is Willie [Nelson]! Both of us are coming back to life and we’re gonna raise hell,” she said at the time.

Lynn was hospitalized for an unspecified illness in October 2018 and fractured a hip a month later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She canceled her tour dates in 2017 after suffering a stroke.

Lynn made her first public appearance since her stroke in April, when she celebrated her 87th birthday with a star-studded tribute concert.



Source link

Recent Articles

Loretta Lynn declares country music is ‘dead’: ‘I’m getting mad about it’

News WWNR -
0
Country music legend Loretta Lynn is ready to declare that her music genre of choice is "dead."The "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer didn't hold...
Read more

Trump’s Mideast peace plan could have major long-term implications for ally Jordan

News WWNR -
0
President Trump released his “deal of the century” plan for Middle East peace, called Peace to Prosperity, on Tuesday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...
Read more

Coronavirus infections increase, flight carrying passengers from China set to arrive in UK

News WWNR -
0
A flight carrying 110 British and foreign nationals flew out of China on Friday and is expected to arrive at Royal Air Force...
Read more

GOP could wrap up Trump trial amid Dershowitz furor

News WWNR -
0
If the Republicans stay on track, President Trump could be spiking the football about his acquittal with Sean Hannity during a Super Bowl...
Read more

Pilots, flight attendants demand flights to China stop as virus fear mounts worldwide

News WWNR -
0
CHICAGO/PARIS (Reuters) - Pilots and flight attendants are demanding airlines stop flights to China as health officials declare a global emergency over the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump’s Mideast peace plan could have major long-term implications for ally Jordan

WWNR -
0
President Trump released his “deal of the century” plan for Middle East peace, called Peace to Prosperity, on Tuesday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...
Read more
News

Coronavirus infections increase, flight carrying passengers from China set to arrive in UK

WWNR -
0
A flight carrying 110 British and foreign nationals flew out of China on Friday and is expected to arrive at Royal Air Force...
Read more
News

GOP could wrap up Trump trial amid Dershowitz furor

WWNR -
0
If the Republicans stay on track, President Trump could be spiking the football about his acquittal with Sean Hannity during a Super Bowl...
Read more
News

Pilots, flight attendants demand flights to China stop as virus fear mounts worldwide

WWNR -
0
CHICAGO/PARIS (Reuters) - Pilots and flight attendants are demanding airlines stop flights to China as health officials declare a global emergency over the...
Read more
News

Laura Ingraham predicts Democrats will label Trump acquittal as ‘illegitimate’: ‘It’s so predictable — and don’t buy it for a second’

WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham tore into the Democrats Thursday, criticizing them for their tactics as they begin to accept that President Trump will likely be acquitted...
Read more
News

Wizards’ Bradley Beal upset at All-Star Game omission

WWNR -
0
Bradley Beal isn't an NBA All-Star, and he isn't happy about it.One of the notable players not selected as a reserve Thursday, the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap