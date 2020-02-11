47.5 F
Monday, February 10, 2020 8:36pm

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signs city’s enhanced ‘Green New Deal’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday signed an executive directive aimed at boosting the city’s Green New Deal initiative to fight climate change.

In signing the executive directive – Garcetti’s 25th since taking office – the 49-year-old mayor insisted the “stakes could not be higher.”

Eric Garcetti arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Invision/AP)

“We must act this decade to save the planet and create a more equitable prosperous and healthy future for our children and grandchildren,” he said, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

The plan, unveiled in April of last year, sets ambitious goals for Los Angeles to become more sustainable by the 2030s.

“There is literally no time to waste because what we do in the next 10 years will determine the health of our planet and whether there’s a job, a paycheck and a place for everyone in our country,” Garcetti said Monday.

Among the proposals is a major infrastructure project to make public transportation more widely available and an initiative to promote more walking and bicycling.

The plan was originally pitched as LA’s version of the Green New Deal, an economic stimulus concept designed to tackle, among other things, climate change. The Green New Deal has been championed by progressive lawmakers, most notably, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y.

A longtime advocate of raising environmental awareness, Garcetti chaired last year’s C40 World Mayors Summit in Copenhagen. The annual meeting brings together mayors from major cities around the world to discuss sustainable action on climate change.



