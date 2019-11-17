29.8 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 17, 2019 2:21am

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards projected to win second term, beating GOP’s Rispone

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Louisiana Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards was projected to win a second term by defeating Republican challenger Eddie Rispone in Saturday’s runoff election, a result certain to rattle Republicans as they look ahead to 2020.

The Associated Press called the race for Edwards, Louisiana‘s only Democratic statewide elected official, with 96 percent of precincts reporting and the incumbent leading Rispone by more than 19,300 votes out of more than 1.45 million votes cast.

“Who dat!” Edwards shouted to supporters in Baton Rouge. “How sweet it is!”

TRUMP CASTS LOUISIANA VOTE AS IMPEACHMENT REFERENDUM

After local television stations called the race for Edwards around 9:40 p.m. local time, Rispone called Edwards to concede, The Advocate of Baton Rouge reported. Rispone later addressed his supporters.

“We have nothing to be ashamed of,” Rispone told the Republican gathering. “We have over 700,000 people in Louisiana that really want something better and something different.”

The result will come as a major disappointment to President Trump, who was eager to see Rispone regain the Louisiana governorship for the GOP, particularly after Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin was defeated by Democrat Andy Beshear 11 days ago. Trump made three trips to Louisiana to rally his supporters against Edwards, an effort that motivated not only conservative Republicans but also powered a surge in anti-Trump and black voter turnout that helped Edwards.

“And as for the president, God bless his heart!” Edwards said, using a Southern phrase that’s known as a backhanded insult.

Trump won Louisiana by 20 percentage points in the 2016 election and is likely to win the state again in 2020. But the results there and in Kentucky will raise questions among Republican lawmakers about the strength of the president’s coattails as he seeks reelection.

The president put in a vigorous plug for Rispone on Twitter shortly after the polls opened Saturday, reminding locals to “Get out and VOTE for @EddieRispone to be your next Gov!” In another tweet, Trump provided a link to polling locations and said: “LOUISIANA, VOTE @EddieRispone TODAY! He will be a great governor!”

Republican candidate Eddie Rispone, left, shakes hands with Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards before a debate last month. (Associated Press)

Republican candidate Eddie Rispone, left, shakes hands with Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards before a debate last month. (Associated Press)

Edwards, 53, was helped when Louisiana’s top-tier GOP officials decided against running for the seat. Rispone, the 70-year-old owner of a Baton Rouge industrial contracting company, had never run for office and had little name recognition. He hitched his entire candidacy to Trump, introducing himself in ads that focused on support for the president.

Rispone poured more than $12 million of his own money into the race. But he had trouble drawing some of the primary vote that went to U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, after harshly attacking Abraham in ads as he sought to reach the runoff.

Rispone also avoided many traditional public events attended by Louisiana gubernatorial candidates and sidestepped questions about his plans when taking office. He promised tax cuts, without saying where he’d shrink spending, and he pledged a constitutional convention, without detailing what he wanted to rewrite.

Democrats who argue that nominating a moderate presidential candidate is the best approach to beat Trump are certain to point to Louisiana’s race as bolstering their case. Edwards, a U.S. Military Academy graduate and former Army Ranger, opposes gun restrictions, signed one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans and dismissed the ongoing impeachment inquiry against the president as a distraction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They talk about I’m some sort of a radical liberal. The people of Louisiana know better than that. I am squarely in the middle of the political spectrum,” Edwards said, according to The Associated Press. “That hasn’t changed, and that’s the way we’ve been governing.”

The Democrat highlighted his bipartisan work with the majority-GOP state Legislature to end years of budget crises, pass the first K-12 statewide teacher raise in a decade and overhaul criminal sentencing laws. He also hit Rispone for his support of unpopular former Gov. Bobby Jindal, saying Rispone would return Louisiana to policies that boosted state deficits. Edwards said Rispone’s proposal to freeze enrollment in the state’s Medicaid expansion program would force hundreds of thousands off health coverage.

Both parties spent millions on attack ads and get-out-the-vote work, on top of at least $36 million spent by candidates.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Louisiana’s Democratic governor wins re-election in Republican-leaning state

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a conservative Democrat, won a second term in office on Saturday, defeating a Republican opponent who...
Read more

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards projected to win second term, beating GOP’s Rispone

News WWNR -
0
Louisiana Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards was projected to win a second term by defeating Republican challenger Eddie Rispone in Saturday's runoff election, a result certain to...
Read more

Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa: poll

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg holds a clear lead among Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa, the state that will hold...
Read more

Right now, the Trail Blazers and Carmelo Anthony need each other

News WWNR -
0
Portland Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey had tried to get Carmelo Anthony in trades with the New York Knicks, tried...
Read more

Pence adviser says Trump request that Ukraine open Biden probe was ‘unusual and inappropriate’

News WWNR -
0
An adviser to Vice President Mike Pence told House impeachment investigators this month that President Trump's request for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Louisiana’s Democratic governor wins re-election in Republican-leaning state

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a conservative Democrat, won a second term in office on Saturday, defeating a Republican opponent who...
Read more
News

Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa: poll

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg holds a clear lead among Democratic presidential candidates in Iowa, the state that will hold...
Read more
News

Right now, the Trail Blazers and Carmelo Anthony need each other

WWNR -
0
Portland Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey had tried to get Carmelo Anthony in trades with the New York Knicks, tried...
Read more
News

Pence adviser says Trump request that Ukraine open Biden probe was ‘unusual and inappropriate’

WWNR -
0
An adviser to Vice President Mike Pence told House impeachment investigators this month that President Trump's request for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an...
Read more
News

Nearly 80,000 immigrants approved for DACA have arrest records, USCIS report finds

WWNR -
0
Trump urges Supreme Court to strike down DACAThe high court prepares to hear a set of lawsuits challenging the president's effort to end...
Read more
News

Trump weighs in on tight Louisiana gubernatorial race as polls open

WWNR -
0
President Trump urged Louisiana voters to oust Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards on Saturday, as polls opened in a tight race that Republicans...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap