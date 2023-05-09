Lung Association Celebrates Lung Cancer Action Week and Turns West Virginia Turquoise;

Organization illuminates buildings and landmarks in turquoise, shares stories of those impacted to raise awareness of lung cancer

CHARLESTON – (May 8, 2023) – This week, the American Lung Association is turning the nation – including West Virginia – turquoise to raise awareness of lung cancer and encourage residents to take action to end the disease during Lung Cancer Action Week this May 8-14. In 2023 alone, It is estimated that 2,170 people in West Virginia alone will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year and 1,290 will die from the disease. Nationally, every day, lung cancer takes the lives of more than 5,720 of our friends, neighbors and loved ones.

Lung Cancer Action Week and the organization’s annual Turquoise Takeover celebration unites America to stand together against lung cancer. Each year, the organization turns the nation turquoise, the signature color of LUNG FORCE. In West Virginia, the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs will illuminate from May 8-14; and the Wesbanco Arena Capitol Theater in Wheeling, May 8-10.

Across the nation, the Lung Association is illuminating major landmarks and buildings turquoise, including: Niagara Falls, Times Square, One World Trade Center, NY and the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in New York; M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore; and Lincoln Field and Wells Fargo Center in Pennsylvania and many more.

“Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among both women and men in our state, but there is hope. The five-year survival rate has increased by nearly 40% in the past decade thanks to improved early detection of the disease through lung cancer screening and advancements in research, which have resulted in more than 50 new lung cancer treatments approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since 2016,” said Aimee Van Cleave, Director of Advocacy in West Virginia, American Lung Association. “There are actions we can all take to reduce the burden of lung cancer locally, so we ask you to join us.”

The American Lung Association shares seven actions people can take this week to help in efforts to end lung cancer:

Since 2014, LUNG FORCE has raised over $26 million for lifesaving lung cancer research. Visit LUNGFORCE.org to learn how you can get involved during Lung Cancer Action Week and join the effort to defeat the disease.