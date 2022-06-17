Mabscott Exit of West Virginia Turnpike to close overnight on Monday, June 20, 2022

CHARLESTON, WV – The southbound exit ramp at the Mabscott Exit of Interstate 77 (Exit 42) will be closed from 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, until 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, to make concrete repairs.



Motorists heading south on I-77 will be detoured at Exit 44 onto Harper Road, to Robert C. Byrd Drive and back to Mabscott.



The closure is necessary to replace a 12-foot by 18-foot section of concrete on the exit ramp so the ramp can be paved. The paving is part of a $140 million project to widen the West Virginia Turnpike from four lanes to six lanes between mile markers 40 and 48 in the Beckley area.



The Beckley widening project was one of the first contracts to be awarded under Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.