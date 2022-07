CHARLESTON, WV – Northbound and southbound exit ramps at Mabscott on the West Virginia Turnpike will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the night of Wednesday, July 13, 2022 into Thursday, July 14, 2022, and the night of Thursday, July 14, 2022 into Friday, July 15, 2022, for paving.



Message boards and signs will direct motorists to detour onto Harper Road Exit 44 (WV 3 East), to Robert C. Byrd Drive (WV 16 South), to Mabscott.



Both exits will be open during the day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m