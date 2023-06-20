Mac Warner to Launch Gun Owners Coalition for Governor in 2024 in Beckley at Flat Top Arms Wednesday.



Charleston, WV – At 2pm on Wednesday, June 21st, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner will announce a third statewide coalition supporting his campaign for Governor in 2024. The event will be held at Flat Top Arms at 701 S. Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, WV. The coalition already has the support of more than 100 2nd Amendment advocates from all 55 counties.

Secretary Warner, a stalwart advocate for the 2nd Amendment, expressed his dedication to safeguarding the constitutional rights of the people of West Virginia. He stated, “The Second Amendment is one of the bedrocks of our liberties and an essential component of our culture. As West Virginians, we understand the significance of responsible gun ownership and the role it plays in safeguarding our families, our communities, and our way of life.”

The media is invited to attend the announcement. Coalition leaders and Secretary Warner will be available for interviews. Delegate Kathy Crouse will provide a demonstration sharing her tips and recommendations for women who want advice on creative ways to conceal carry.

For more information on the campaign or to become a member of the Gun Owners Coalition, go to to: http://www.MacWarner.com