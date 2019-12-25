50.6 F
Beckley
Wednesday, December 25, 2019 12:43pm

Madonna taken to court by Guy Richie days before Christmas

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Madonna told by judge to stop harassing her neighbors

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gerald Lebovits said pop superstar Madonna was ‘merely harassing’ fellow residents of her Upper West Side co-op for continuing to seek records from the board after she lost a legal bid challenging a rule on her lease.

Madonna’s ex-hubby Guy Ritchie just gave her a Christmas gift she could do without — a divorce-related Manhattan court filing.

Ritchie filed a motion in Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday seeking “the enforcement or execution of a judgement or order” in the pair’s case.

It wasn’t clear what the dispute is over.

MADONNA CANCELS ‘MADAME X’ SHOWS DUE TO ‘OVERWHELMING’ PAIN: ‘I MUST REST AND FOLLOW DOCTOR’S ORDERS’

The Material Baby Boomer and Ritchie — the British director of flicks such as “Sherlock Holmes” and “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” — divorced in 2008 after eight years of marriage.

But the former couple has two sons — Rocco, 19, and adopted 14-year-old David Banda — who have been the subject of custody battles in the past, and Ritchie has previously described his former marriage to the superstar singer as a “soap opera.”

Madonna, 61, has four other kids, while Ritchie, 50, has three more children with second wife Jacqui Ainsley.

MADONNA SLAMS INSTAGRAM, SAYS APP IS ‘DESIGNED TO MAKE YOU FEELS BAD

Music icon Madonna has most recently been linked to boy-toy backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 25, who is with her on her Madame X world tour.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.



Source link

Recent Articles

How Russell Wilson’s transfer from NC State to Wisconsin set the stage for Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts

News WWNR -
0
Eight years ago, on the third floor of a Holiday Inn off Route 411 in Rome, Georgia, a single phone call set off...
Read more

Madonna taken to court by Guy Richie days before Christmas

News WWNR -
0
Madonna told by judge to stop harassing her neighborsManhattan Supreme Court Justice Gerald Lebovits said pop superstar Madonna was 'merely harassing' fellow residents...
Read more

Hogan Gidley: Americans have a right to know who is in their country

News WWNR -
0
The Justice Department is seeking a new legal team in its efforts to add a citizenship question on the 2020 census after the Supreme...
Read more

The Pound Retreats After Historic Election, And A Look At FXB – Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Money WWNR -
0
In June 2016, British voters narrowly approved a referendum to exit the European Union. The polls going into the vote indicated that...
Read more

Pope Francis delivers Christmas Day message of hope in face of darkness

News WWNR -
0
Pope Francis offered a message of hope during his traditional Christmas Day Mass in St. Peter’s Square, telling the thousands who attended the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

How Russell Wilson’s transfer from NC State to Wisconsin set the stage for Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts

WWNR -
0
Eight years ago, on the third floor of a Holiday Inn off Route 411 in Rome, Georgia, a single phone call set off...
Read more
video
News

Hogan Gidley: Americans have a right to know who is in their country

WWNR -
0
The Justice Department is seeking a new legal team in its efforts to add a citizenship question on the 2020 census after the Supreme...
Read more
Money

The Pound Retreats After Historic Election, And A Look At FXB – Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB)

WWNR -
0
In June 2016, British voters narrowly approved a referendum to exit the European Union. The polls going into the vote indicated that...
Read more
News

Pope Francis delivers Christmas Day message of hope in face of darkness

WWNR -
0
Pope Francis offered a message of hope during his traditional Christmas Day Mass in St. Peter’s Square, telling the thousands who attended the...
Read more
News

Paul Batura: Jimmy Stewart’s other Christmas movie – it, too, is wonderful

WWNR -
0
Considered by many (myself included) to be one of the greatest films ever made, the perennial classic “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring Jimmy Stewart,...
Read more
News

South Carolina Democrat apologizes for ‘white power’ remarks after Army, Navy personnel cleared of racist intent

WWNR -
0
A South Carolina state lawmaker has issued an apology after recently drawing backlash for accusing Army and Navy personnel of making a “white power”...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap