Madonna taken to court by Guy Richie days before Christmas

Madonna’s ex-hubby Guy Ritchie just gave her a Christmas gift she could do without — a divorce-related Manhattan court filing.

Ritchie filed a motion in Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday seeking “the enforcement or execution of a judgement or order” in the pair’s case.

It wasn’t clear what the dispute is over.

MADONNA CANCELS ‘MADAME X’ SHOWS DUE TO ‘OVERWHELMING’ PAIN: ‘I MUST REST AND FOLLOW DOCTOR’S ORDERS’

The Material Baby Boomer and Ritchie — the British director of flicks such as “Sherlock Holmes” and “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” — divorced in 2008 after eight years of marriage.

But the former couple has two sons — Rocco, 19, and adopted 14-year-old David Banda — who have been the subject of custody battles in the past, and Ritchie has previously described his former marriage to the superstar singer as a “soap opera.”

Madonna, 61, has four other kids, while Ritchie, 50, has three more children with second wife Jacqui Ainsley.

MADONNA SLAMS INSTAGRAM, SAYS APP IS ‘DESIGNED TO MAKE YOU FEELS BAD

Music icon Madonna has most recently been linked to boy-toy backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 25, who is with her on her Madame X world tour.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.