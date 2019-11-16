28.9 F
Beckley
Saturday, November 16, 2019 3:47am

Maher panics, says Nikki Haley has gone ‘full-on Team Deplorable’: ‘This is so scary to me’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



“Real Time” host Bill Maher sounded the alarm Friday night in reaction to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s repeated defense of President Trump during the launch of her book tour.

“I thought she was one of the more reasonable ones,” Maher began, referring to Haley, author of the newly released, “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace.”

“She kind of acquitted herself at her job at the U.N.,” Maher added. “She went full-on Team Deplorable this week.”

Maher then played clips of Haley’s recent interviews, in which the Republican former South Carolina governor claimed that Trump had always been “truthful” to her and defended her former boss amid the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

MAHER ASKS IF COUNTRY WILL HAVE ‘INVESTIGATION FATIGUE’ AFTER FIRST WEEK OF IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS

“Show me the proof,” Haley has said, challenging Democrats and other critics to produce evidence that Trump did something wrong in his interactions with Ukraine.

“This is the scariest thing this week,” Maher said, “because this is somebody who is betting that there is no more Republican-Classic Party, there is only Trump, and she thinks, ‘Well, after he’s gone, I’ll be able to rejoin polite society. But when you do this, you’re destroying polite society. This is so scary to me.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maher went on to predict that the 2024 GOP nominee will be Donald Trump Jr., which sparked laughter from the audience.

“Yeah, they laughed when I said Trump would win too,” Maher told the panel in complete seriousness. “Because that’s what Third World dictators do.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Maher panics, says Nikki Haley has gone ‘full-on Team Deplorable’: ‘This is so scary to me’

News WWNR -
0
"Real Time" host Bill Maher sounded the alarm Friday night in reaction to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's repeated defense of President Trump...
Read more

Jim Jordan asks why Adam Schiff hasn’t released transcripts of 4 closed-door depositions

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, expressed frustration Friday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has not yet released the transcripts of depositions...
Read more

Gregg Jarrett on Trump tweet attacking Yovanovitch during hearing: ‘He had no choice’

News WWNR -
0
After President Trump criticized former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on Twitter during her impeachment inquiry testimony Friday, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarret...
Read more

James Holzhauer holds off Emma Boettcher, wins ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

News WWNR -
0
James Holzhauer, who garnered national attention this spring on "Jeopardy!" with a prolific run, won the game show's Tournament of Champions during Friday's...
Read more

Kim Kardashian says she was with Rodney Reed when his execution was delayed

News WWNR -
0
Kim Kardashian says she was with Texas inmate Rodney Reed when he received the news that his execution would be delayed.Reed was sentenced to death...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Jim Jordan asks why Adam Schiff hasn’t released transcripts of 4 closed-door depositions

WWNR -
0
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, expressed frustration Friday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has not yet released the transcripts of depositions...
Read more
News

Gregg Jarrett on Trump tweet attacking Yovanovitch during hearing: ‘He had no choice’

WWNR -
0
After President Trump criticized former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on Twitter during her impeachment inquiry testimony Friday, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarret...
Read more
News

James Holzhauer holds off Emma Boettcher, wins ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions

WWNR -
0
James Holzhauer, who garnered national attention this spring on "Jeopardy!" with a prolific run, won the game show's Tournament of Champions during Friday's...
Read more
News

Kim Kardashian says she was with Rodney Reed when his execution was delayed

WWNR -
0
Kim Kardashian says she was with Texas inmate Rodney Reed when he received the news that his execution would be delayed.Reed was sentenced to death...
Read more
News

Bella Hadid seemingly shades Victoria’s Secret: ‘I never felt powerful’ modeling lingerie

WWNR -
0
While Bella Hadid notably modeled for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on several occasions, it seems that she wasn't very happy during her time working...
Read more
News

Former Ukraine ambassador says she has no information of bribes or criminal activity involving Trump

WWNR -
0
During Friday's public hearings, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified that she had no information regarding criminal activity or bribes that...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap