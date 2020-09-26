54.8 F
Beckley
Saturday, September 26, 2020 1:31am

Maher rips NYT, CNN for dismissing his warnings about Trump not leaving office

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



“Real Time” host Bill Maher blasted the mainstream media for dismissing his years-long warnings about President Trump possibly refusing to leave office if defeated in November.

Trump caused shockwaves in the media this week after declining to commit to a peaceful transition of power, suggesting mail-in ballots could delegitimize the election results. Amid a public outcry by both Democrats and some Republicans, the White House later stated he would uphold a peaceful transition of power after a “free and fair election.”

During his panel discussion on Maher’s show, the host began by singling out The New York Times for burying Trump’s remarks on “page 15” of the newspaper.

“This is not the paper that I grew up with,” Maher said. “I would put that on the front page. That’s just crazy me. They wrote, ‘The once-unthinkable notion that the president might refuse to accept the results of an election.’ Well, it wasn’t unthinkable to everybody!”

BILL MAHER MOCKS GUESTS’ CONFIDENCE IN BIDEN: ‘YOU GUYS ARE WHISTLING PAST THE GRAVEYARD’

“I’m going to shut up about it, but it does f—ing stick in my craw that nobody listened to me and that I got no help from The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN — mainstream media should have amplified … I got no help amplifying the point I was making,” he told the panel.

Maher, who has long predicted that Trump won’t leave the White House if he loses in November, then played a montage of himself offering such warnings on his show — dating to April 2018.

“I get it that, you know, these mainstream media people don’t like me … people who walk outside the boundaries like I do. We don’t just, you know, take it, bend the knee, and parrot the one true opinion,” Maher continued. “We’re bad people, so they don’t cover this show. But on this one, you could’ve given me a little help.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The HBO star then credited Trump for being the one person who “amplified” his warnings, playing another montage of the president mocking the “Real Time” host’s apocalyptic prediction at his rallies.

Maher then asked his panel what they think will happen. CNN political analyst Bakari Sellars predicted delayed election results with either an “election week” or “election month” to follow. Podcast host Coleman Hughes said if Trump’s defeated he “will leave” but will “complain and won’t concede” — with 30 percent of the country agreeing with him, a prediction Maher called “optimistic.”

Both Maher and Hughes agreed that regardless of who wins, there will likely be “trouble in the streets.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Maher rips NYT, CNN for dismissing his warnings about Trump not leaving office

News WWNR -
0
"Real Time" host Bill Maher blasted the mainstream media for dismissing his years-long warnings about President Trump possibly refusing to leave office if defeated...
Read more

President Trump ties Biden to Virginia governor at rally in an effort to portray him as extreme

News WWNR -
0
President Trump took his stump speech into a key "purple" state Friday, telling Virginians their Gov. Ralph Northam represents the kind of governance they'll get on a...
Read more

Trump’s work for Black community ‘unparalleled to any other president’ of past 50 years: Dem lawmaker

News WWNR -
0
President Trump's commitment to the African-American community is "unparalleled to any other president, Democrat or Republican, in the past 50 years," Georgia Democratic...
Read more

Gregg Jarrett: Stunning revelations expose FBI’s Trump probe as dirtiest political trick in US history

News WWNR -
0
It was always a witch hunt designed to “get Trump.” Collusion was an illusion invented by a suspected Russian spy but zealously embraced by...
Read more

Kentucky Gov. Beshear confirms Trump called him Wednesday, agrees federal reinforcements not needed as of now

News WWNR -
0
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said President Trump called him Wednesday night and they agreed that federal reinforcements were not immediately needed despite a new wave of protests...
Read more

Related Stories

News

President Trump ties Biden to Virginia governor at rally in an effort to portray him as extreme

WWNR -
0
President Trump took his stump speech into a key "purple" state Friday, telling Virginians their Gov. Ralph Northam represents the kind of governance they'll get on a...
Read more
News

Trump’s work for Black community ‘unparalleled to any other president’ of past 50 years: Dem lawmaker

WWNR -
0
President Trump's commitment to the African-American community is "unparalleled to any other president, Democrat or Republican, in the past 50 years," Georgia Democratic...
Read more
News

Gregg Jarrett: Stunning revelations expose FBI’s Trump probe as dirtiest political trick in US history

WWNR -
0
It was always a witch hunt designed to “get Trump.” Collusion was an illusion invented by a suspected Russian spy but zealously embraced by...
Read more
News

Kentucky Gov. Beshear confirms Trump called him Wednesday, agrees federal reinforcements not needed as of now

WWNR -
0
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said President Trump called him Wednesday night and they agreed that federal reinforcements were not immediately needed despite a new wave of protests...
Read more
News

Victoria Azarenka says having fans at French Open makes her nervous for health reasons

WWNR -
0
Victoria Azarenka, a former world No. 1 in the midst of a career resurgence, said on Friday at the French Open that the...
Read more
News

Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee to spend $16M in battleground states

WWNR -
0
The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) plans to distribute $16 million into key races this fall as part of its push to flip state...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap