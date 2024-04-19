Mainframe issue affects services at West Virginia DMV

CHARLESTON, WV – The mainframe computer at the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is down because of a hardware issue. Currently, no driver’s licenses or IDs, or motor vehicle renewals can be issued at the 26 regional DMV offices, online, or at the West Virginia DMV Now kiosks. Because of the issue, county sheriff’s offices are also unable to process vehicle renewals.



The problem was discovered on Thursday, April 18, 2024. There is no estimated time as to when services will be restored. The regional DMV offices remain open, but customers should be aware that all services could be disrupted. Customers should continue to monitor the DMV website and social media for updates.