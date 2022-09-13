Maintenance outperforms budget; WVDOH to use special appropriation for massive supplemental paving program

“The need for this paving right now is great,” said West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. “Our core maintenance plan has outperformed our budget for paving. These roads are ready to go.”



Core maintenance – filling potholes, clearing ditches and making sure existing roads are smooth, clean and dry – has gone so well that many state roads are ready to be repaved now, instead of later. If those routes aren’t paved soon, they’ll have to be patched again in the spring.