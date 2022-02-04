Major Automobile Event Coming to Beckley in June

Beckley, WV- The WV Whitewater Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America will host the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals in Beckley on Saturday, June 18. Members of several local car clubs along with Visit Southern West Virginia and the City of Beckley/Beckley Events have been planning three days of activities for the event, which will start out with a reception at Tamarack Marketplace on Thursday evening, June 16.

The public is invited to view over 100 vehicles from across the country during the first AACA Nationals to be held in Downtown Beckley, on Saturday, June 18, from 9 am to 3 pm. The show automobiles and motorcycles on display will be 25 years or older and be displayed with original equipment, paint colors, driveline, and interiors. Although most will be restored, the AACA offers two classes for unrestored, original automobiles and motorcycles.

Participants will begin arriving on Thursday, June 16, with various activities planned to showcase our area during their stay. The event finishes up on Saturday evening with an awards banquet at Tamarack Marketplace.

Local car enthusiasts Donnie & Linda Holcomb acquired their ’63 T-Bird from AACA member Bill Bibb. The car has a significant history with The Ford Motor Company as a Ford development vehicle and represents a 400-point AACA judged car. The vehicle is up for a Zenith Award at the Virginia Beach AACA event this spring.

If you own a vehicle that qualifies to participate in this event, you can register on the AACA.org website by May 16. WV Whitewater Region Secretary Sam Longanacre can be reached at 304-410-3158 to help with registration and details.