Major Automobile Event Coming to Beckley on June 16-18

Warren Ellison talks to Sam Longanacre, WV Whitewater Region Secretary of the Antique Automobile Club of America, about Saturday’s AACA Eastern Spring Nationals in Beckley.

The WV Whitewater Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America will host the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals in Beckley on June 16-18. Members of several local car clubs along with the City of Beckley/Beckley Events and Visit Southern West Virginia have been planning three days of activities for the event that will showcase local attractions.

The public is invited to view over 140 pre-registered vehicles from across the country during the first AACA Nationals to be held in Downtown Beckley, on Saturday, June 18, from 11 am to 3 pm (vehicles line-up between 7am and 10 am). The show automobiles and motorcycles on display will be 25 years or older and be displayed with original equipment, paint colors, driveline, and interiors. Although most will be restored, the AACA offers two classes for unrestored, original automobiles and motorcycles.

During the car show, music will be provided by George Whittaker at Word Park 11 am – 1 pm, and David Runion by the Cardinal Sculpture from noon – 2 pm. Several vendors will be selling food and drink items. Limited parking for local vehicles may be available in the Chase Bank lot or top of BIG or a vacant Heber Street lot. Spectator public parking will be available at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. The event finishes up on Saturday evening with an awards banquet at Tamarack Marketplace.

The organizing committee hopes that the downtown residents and businesses will avoid parking along Neville and Main Streets and in the lot by the State Building and across from the Water Company on Saturday 7 am – 3 pm so that the show vehicles can be displayed. The community is encouraged to visit the show and meet the owners. For details about the schedule or the show, visit https://aaca.org/event/16-18-eastern-spring-nationals/