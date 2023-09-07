Making Health Happen Community Health Screening scheduled for Sept. 15 in Hinton

HINTON, W.Va. – Area residents are invited to attend the Making Health Happen Community Health Screening Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Summers County Memorial Building in Hinton.

The event is a partnership between Summers County ARH Hospital and South Central Educational Development, Inc., in collaboration with Wild Wonderful & Healthy Summers County, Summers County Huddle, UniCare, REACHH and Race Matters, Inc.

Healthcare professionals from Summers County ARH will be on hand to administer blood pressure and glucose checks, BMI testing and stroke screening. Other services include Narcan training, Covid-19 testing and vaccinations, mental health screenings, clinical breast exams, HIV testing, vision exams, and oral exams for spit tobacco users.

The event will also include a variety of informational booths where visitors can learn more about topics such as Medicaid and programs for children and babies.

Kelly Elkins, ARH Community Development Manager, said events such as this are important as they bring together community partners to provide a variety of much-needed resources.

“ARH is very excited to partner with other wonderful agencies from throughout the state to host this event,” she said. “We want to encourage our area residents to come out and take this opportunity to find out more about the many services available to them and to simply take charge of their health.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to register for door prizes including a laptop and a TV. The first 50 people to visit each vendor will receive a gift bucket filled with cleaning supplies. For more information, contact Elkins by phone at 304-575-0991 or by email at kelkins@arh.org. Additional information is also available by calling South Central Educational Development, Inc., at 304-325-6105 or emailing sced1@earthlink.net.