President Obama’s half-brother sounds off on ‘Hannity’
Victor Davis Hanson: Turkey vs. Greece – here’s why this centuries-old rivalry matters now
Almost daily, Greek and Turkish aircraft and ships fight mock battles over disputed oil and gas rights in the eastern Mediterranean.Since the loss...
Northrop Grumman: One Of The Best Defensive Plays In The Market Right Now
Malik Obama disappointed in the president, voting for Trump
GOP rally for St. Louis gun couple KO’d by Pennsylvania town
A Pennsylvania town has nixed a local GOP group’s plan for a rally this week with Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who made...
Giuliani’s son considering NYC mayoral bid: report
The son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani may be following in his father's footsteps, telling the New York Post that he...
Newt Gingrich: Carter Page innocent victim of attempted anti-Trump coup by Dems, media and team Obama
Carter Page is an exemplary American citizen. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Page served in the Navy before becoming a successful...
David Wurmser: High-stakes Afghan-Taliban peace talks open as Trump seeks to halt ‘endless wars’
Exactly 19 years and one day after the 9/11 attacks masterminded by Afghanistan-based Al Qaeda terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people in the U.S.,...