63.9 F
Beckley
Friday, October 11, 2019 10:28pm

Man City, Man United could start bidding war over Benfica’s Ruben Dias

By WWNR
NewsSports



The transfer windows in Europe’s top leagues are closed, but it’s never too late to look forward to January. Click here to view the latest transfers, and keep up to date with the newest gossip below.

Top 10 free agents in 2020 | European transfer review

United, City to battle for Benfica star

Manchester City are planning a move to snap up Benfica star defender Ruben Dias from under the nose of archrivals Manchester United, The Sun reports.

The Premier League champions have been hampered by injuries to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones, and have been leaking goals all too often this season. That has seen Pep Guardiola’s side suffer shock defeats to newly promoted Norwich and struggling Wolves, with Guardiola keen to strengthen his defensive line when the transfer window reopens in January.

However, any move could prove costly, with the Portuguese side believed to be preparing a bumper new deal for their star man, which could earn them up to £80 million should City still decide to pursue a deal.

AC Milan monitoring Arsenal’s Elneny

Italian giants AC Milan are said to be considering a move for Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny, according to Calciomercato.

The 27-year-old midfielder has fallen out of favour at the Emirates and is currently out on loan at Turkish side Besiktas, with the Italian side keen to add more depth to their ranks in midfield.

And it’s not just Turkish clubs Milan are looking to, with the Serie A side hotly tipped to make a bid for defender Ozan Kabak, who has found playing time limited since moving to Schalke in the summer.

When does the transfer window reopen?
All major completed transfer deals

Isco set for Real Madrid exit

Another from Calciomercato, which added more fuel to the fire that Real Madrid midfielder Isco is set to leave the club in January.

Isco has regularly found himself linked with a move away from Los Blancos in recent transfer windows, and a source close to the player is believed to have confirmed the Spain international’s desire to look for a new challenge as he seeks more playing time.

The 27-year-old is believed to have been the subject of a £40m bid from Arsenal in the summer, and is keen to move away from the Bernabeu in a bid to secure a place in Spain’s squad for the European Championships next summer.

Tap-ins

– Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign Polish ace Piotr Zielinski from Italian side Napoli, Calciomercato reports. The midfielder has played every minute of his side’s opening seven games in Serie A this season. However, talks over a new deal are believed to have stalled, and that has put the French champions on red alert. But a deal could prove tricky if the 25-year-old is unwilling to relocate, having spent the whole of his professional career in Italy.

– Chelsea are believed to be eyeing a move for highly rated Netherlands midfielder Mohamed Ihattaren, according to Calciomercato. Blues boss Frank Lampard has been keen to support the development of his younger players, with both Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham flourishing in the Premier League this season. Ihattaren is tipped to be the next young talent to light up the Eredivisie and was previously part of the Netherlands side that won the Under-17 European Championships.



Source link

Recent Articles

Man City, Man United could start bidding war over Benfica’s Ruben Dias

News WWNR -
0
The transfer windows in Europe's top leagues are closed, but it's never too late to look forward to January. Click here to view...
Read more

Trump travels to Louisiana, holds second campaign rally in two nights

News WWNR -
0
President Donald Trump held a second campaign rally in as many nights Friday, this time taking the stage in Louisiana in the hope of...
Read more

Canelo Alvarez says GGG’s disputed win reinforced lack of desire for third fight

News WWNR -
0
Middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez is preparing for his move up to light heavyweight to challenge for a world title in a fourth...
Read more

Judge blocks Trump immigration rule, calls it ‘repugnant to American Dream’

News WWNR -
0
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in New York on Friday temporarily blocked a Trump administration rule that would deny visas...
Read more

Natural Gas Market Overview: Annual Storage Surplus Keeps Growing But At A Slower Pace

Money WWNR -
0
This report covers the week ending October 11, 2019. Total Demand We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption +...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump travels to Louisiana, holds second campaign rally in two nights

WWNR -
0
President Donald Trump held a second campaign rally in as many nights Friday, this time taking the stage in Louisiana in the hope of...
Read more
News

Canelo Alvarez says GGG’s disputed win reinforced lack of desire for third fight

WWNR -
0
Middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez is preparing for his move up to light heavyweight to challenge for a world title in a fourth...
Read more
News

Judge blocks Trump immigration rule, calls it ‘repugnant to American Dream’

WWNR -
0
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in New York on Friday temporarily blocked a Trump administration rule that would deny visas...
Read more
Money

Natural Gas Market Overview: Annual Storage Surplus Keeps Growing But At A Slower Pace

WWNR -
0
This report covers the week ending October 11, 2019. Total Demand We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption +...
Read more
News

Cain Velasquez signs multiyear deal with WWE; Tyson Fury also to appear

WWNR -
0
LAS VEGAS -- WWE's next big show is going to have some serious combat sports flavor.Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC...
Read more
News

Appeals court blocks Ohio ban on Down syndrome abortions

WWNR -
0
A divided federal appeals court panel ruled Friday that Ohio cannot enforce a 2017 law banning abortions when medical tests show the baby has Down...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap