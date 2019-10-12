Man City, Man United could start bidding war over Benfica’s Ruben Dias

The transfer windows in Europe’s top leagues are closed, but it’s never too late to look forward to January. Click here to view the latest transfers, and keep up to date with the newest gossip below.

United, City to battle for Benfica star

Manchester City are planning a move to snap up Benfica star defender Ruben Dias from under the nose of archrivals Manchester United, The Sun reports.

The Premier League champions have been hampered by injuries to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones, and have been leaking goals all too often this season. That has seen Pep Guardiola’s side suffer shock defeats to newly promoted Norwich and struggling Wolves, with Guardiola keen to strengthen his defensive line when the transfer window reopens in January.

However, any move could prove costly, with the Portuguese side believed to be preparing a bumper new deal for their star man, which could earn them up to £80 million should City still decide to pursue a deal.

AC Milan monitoring Arsenal’s Elneny

Italian giants AC Milan are said to be considering a move for Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny, according to Calciomercato.

The 27-year-old midfielder has fallen out of favour at the Emirates and is currently out on loan at Turkish side Besiktas, with the Italian side keen to add more depth to their ranks in midfield.

And it’s not just Turkish clubs Milan are looking to, with the Serie A side hotly tipped to make a bid for defender Ozan Kabak, who has found playing time limited since moving to Schalke in the summer.

Isco set for Real Madrid exit

Another from Calciomercato, which added more fuel to the fire that Real Madrid midfielder Isco is set to leave the club in January.

Isco has regularly found himself linked with a move away from Los Blancos in recent transfer windows, and a source close to the player is believed to have confirmed the Spain international’s desire to look for a new challenge as he seeks more playing time.

The 27-year-old is believed to have been the subject of a £40m bid from Arsenal in the summer, and is keen to move away from the Bernabeu in a bid to secure a place in Spain’s squad for the European Championships next summer.

Tap-ins

– Paris Saint-Germain are keen to sign Polish ace Piotr Zielinski from Italian side Napoli, Calciomercato reports. The midfielder has played every minute of his side’s opening seven games in Serie A this season. However, talks over a new deal are believed to have stalled, and that has put the French champions on red alert. But a deal could prove tricky if the 25-year-old is unwilling to relocate, having spent the whole of his professional career in Italy.

– Chelsea are believed to be eyeing a move for highly rated Netherlands midfielder Mohamed Ihattaren, according to Calciomercato. Blues boss Frank Lampard has been keen to support the development of his younger players, with both Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham flourishing in the Premier League this season. Ihattaren is tipped to be the next young talent to light up the Eredivisie and was previously part of the Netherlands side that won the Under-17 European Championships.