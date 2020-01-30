Man United sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP deal worth up to €80m

Manchester United have completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP in a deal which could be worth up to €80 million.

On Wednesday, the Old Trafford club announced they had agreed a deal with the Portuguese side, subject to a medical, which has now been completed.

Fernandes, who has signed on a five-and-a-half year deal with the option of a further year, said: “My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“I want to thank Sporting for everything they have done for me. It is surreal to hear the nice words that have been said about me from players that used to play for this team. A massive thank you to Ole and everyone at Manchester United for the trust they have shown in me and I can’t wait to start to repay that on the pitch.”

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “We have been tracking Bruno for many months and everyone here has been tremendously impressed with all his attributes and what he will bring to this team.

“Most importantly he is a terrific human being with a great personality and his leadership qualities are clear for all to see.

“Bruno’s goals and assists stats speak for themselves, he will be a fantastic addition to our team and he will help us push on in the second part of the season. The winter break is coming at a perfect time for us to integrate Bruno into the squad and for him to get to know his teammates.”

Sporting had posted the figures of the deal included an initial €55m payment with a further €25m in variables. Of those, €5m were related to the player’s appearances, another €5m subject to United’s achievements and a further €15m based on individual awards.

Sources told ESPN Sporting had offered Fernandes to United at the start of the month in an attempt to ease their financial difficulties, but the two sides encountered difficulties once the 25-year-old had agreed personal terms.

Sources told ESPN United were prepared to walk away from the deal if Sporting didn’t lower their demands. Barcelona then appeared close to signing Fernandes as part of a deal which would have seen Valencia forward Rodrigo also move to Camp Nou.

However, on Tuesday, United made a breakthrough in negotiations for the midfielder.

United monitored Fernandes last summer before deciding against making an offer but injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, and Sporting’s desire to sell the player, have seen the club strike a deal.

Fernandes, ranked the No. 10 attacking midfielder in ESPN’s FC 100, has scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions so far this season.

He helped Sporting win the Portuguese Cup and the Portuguese League Cup last season and put pen to paper on a new deal with the club in November, but has decided to continue his career in Manchester.

The midfielder is the fourth signing under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire joining United last summer.

Fernandes also signed in time to be eligible for United’s next match, at home to Wolves on Saturday.