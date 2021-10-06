MANCHIN ANNOUNCES $4.6 MILLION FROM THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN FOR AIRPORT IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS. Beckley Airport Receives 2.9M

Washington, DC –(WWNR) Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $4,601,114 from the American Rescue Plan and annual appropriations for two West Virginia airports.



This funding is distributed through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and will support two improvement projects at the Martinsburg and Beckley airports.



“West Virginia’s regional airports open up our doors for tourism and help attract new businesses to spur economic growth. The American Rescue Plan continues to bring vital funding to help our airports grow, including these improvement projects at Raleigh County Memorial Airport and Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport. As a pilot myself, I know how important these improvement are for the safety and growth of our regional airports, and I will continue to advocate for our growing aerospace industry in the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.



“The Raleigh County Memorial Airport Management and NRGRDA our Economic Development partner, are most appreciative of this grant and the opportunity it offers in the further development of the “on going” Aerospace Industry. The impact of this grant is a positive compliment to Southern WV, with diversification and job creation for generations to come,” said Tom Cochran, Airport Manager of the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beckley.



“We are grateful for Senator Manchin’s tireless work to provide support for West Virginia Airports and thankful for the supplemental funding from the FAA to complete this project. This funding will allow us to address long standing issues with taxiway lighting at MRB. First opened in 1923, the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport has grown into the largest airfield in the state. It possesses nearly two million square feet of runway surface capable of supporting the weight of some of the largest aircraft in the world, 100+ existing structures, and over 200 acres of prime, shovel-ready, developable land within the West Virginia’s only on-airport Foreign Trade Zone,” said Nicholas Diehl, Executive Director of the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport in Martinsburg. Individual awards listed below:

$2,934,447 – Raleigh County Memorial, Construct Taxiway Project

– Raleigh County Memorial, Construct Taxiway Project $1,666,667 – Eastern WV Regional/Shepherd Field, Reconstruct Taxiway Lighting Project

– Eastern WV Regional/Shepherd Field, Reconstruct Taxiway Lighting Project

The Raleigh County Memorial Airport plans to extend the runway and add an apron to the new 105-acre industrial park now being developed for aerospace and aviation opportunities.