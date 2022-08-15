MANCHIN, CAPITO ANNOUNCE WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE SUPPORT FOR MCDOWELL, RALEIGH COUNTIES THROUGH BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE LAW

Charleston, WV — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that McDowell and Raleigh counties will be included in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap Community Initiative.

This initiative will be piloted in 11 comminutes, leveraging technical assistance resources to help historically underserved communities identify and pursue federal funding opportunities – including from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) – to address their wastewater needs and eliminate harmful exposure to backyard sewage.

“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to deliver critical investments for our communities that spur economic growth and enhance public health, and I am pleased the EPA and USDA are partnering to identify new opportunities and upgrade wastewater infrastructure in McDowell and Raleigh Counties. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this collaboration for years to come, and I will continue working to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive,” Senator Manchin said.

“Investing in reliable wastewater infrastructure is key to improving the health and wellbeing of our residents and creating the foundation for economic growth,” Ranking Member Capito said. “As I was negotiating and helping craft the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, strengthening the wastewater infrastructure in West Virginia was a top priority, and I’m pleased to see McDowell and Raleigh counties included in the first round of recipients. I have long been an advocate for increased support for our wastewater systems in West Virginia, and I will continue to help deliver the resources our communities need to overcome the infrastructure challenges they face.”