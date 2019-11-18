35.2 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 17, 2019 10:52pm

Many migrants stuck in lawless Mexican border state after trying to enter US

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The United States has warned its citizens to stay away from the lawless border state of Tamaulipas, assigning the area in Mexico the same alert level given to war-torn countries such as Afghanistan and Syria.

It’s here where many migrants who made it to the United States to ask for asylum have been kept in limbo.

Tamaulipas is both the location of most illegal crossings and the state where the United States has returned the most asylum seekers — 20,700 as of early October.

Migrants have remained there at the crossroads of Tamaulipas for weeks and sometimes months awaiting their U.S. court dates.

HONG KONG VIOLENCE FORCES STUDENTS TO FLEE, CITY ‘SLIPPING INTO THE ABYSS OF TERRORISM,’ CHINESE OFFICIALS SAY

The Associated Press reported that gangs had a new prey with the migrants, ramping up kidnapping, extortion, and illegal crossings to extract money fueling their empires.

“There’s probably nothing worse you could do in terms of overall security along the border,” said Jeremy Slack, a geographer at the University of Texas at El Paso who has studied the border region, crime and migration in Mexico. “I mean, it really is like the nightmare scenario.”

A camp set up by migrants waiting near a legal port of entry bridge in Matamoros, Mexico, last month. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

A camp set up by migrants waiting near a legal port of entry bridge in Matamoros, Mexico, last month. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

The Mexico City-based Institute for Women in Migration, which has tracked kidnappings of migrants and asylum-seekers, documented 212 abductions in Tamaulipas from mid-July through Oct. 15. Of the documented kidnappings in Tamaulipas, 197 took place in Nuevo Laredo, a city of about 500,000 with international bridges contributing to the trade economy.

Kennji Kizuka, a researcher for New York-based Human Rights First, said gangs were in the Nuevo Laredo office of Mexican migration, openly abducting asylum seekers who the United States had just sent back.

As of August, Human Rights First had recorded 100 violent crimes against returnees. By October, after it rolled out to Tamaulipas, that had more than tripled to 340. Most involved kidnapping and extortion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They say ‘give me 10, 15, 25.’ They tell them they are going to take them to a safer place, and they give them to the highest bidder,” Edith Garrido, a nun who works at the Casa del Migrante shelter in Reynosa, explained. “A migrant is money for them, not a person.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Many migrants stuck in lawless Mexican border state after trying to enter US

News WWNR -
0
The United States has warned its citizens to stay away from the lawless border state of Tamaulipas, assigning the area in Mexico the same...
Read more

49ers overcome 16-point deficit to beat Cardinals

News WWNR -
0
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the San Francisco 49ers to bounce back from their first and only loss of the season, they had...
Read more

Howard Kurtz questions the relevance of George Conway, asks why MSNBC booked him in the first place

News WWNR -
0
"Media Buzz" host Howard Kurtz called out MSNBC on Sunday for what he suggested was biased coverage of the Trump impeachment hearings, specifically...
Read more

Sen. Ron Johnson spars with Chuck Todd over Trump impeachment: ‘He has been tormented from the day after his election’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump has been constantly bombarded by rival Democrats and an angry media since his first day in the White House and is...
Read more

‘Investigation’ of the Bidens needed, Gregg Jarrett says

News WWNR -
0
There should be a federal investigation into 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, and his son Hunter, to determine if they set up a quid-pro-quo agreement with the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

49ers overcome 16-point deficit to beat Cardinals

WWNR -
0
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For the San Francisco 49ers to bounce back from their first and only loss of the season, they had...
Read more
News

Howard Kurtz questions the relevance of George Conway, asks why MSNBC booked him in the first place

WWNR -
0
"Media Buzz" host Howard Kurtz called out MSNBC on Sunday for what he suggested was biased coverage of the Trump impeachment hearings, specifically...
Read more
News

Sen. Ron Johnson spars with Chuck Todd over Trump impeachment: ‘He has been tormented from the day after his election’

WWNR -
0
President Trump has been constantly bombarded by rival Democrats and an angry media since his first day in the White House and is...
Read more
News

‘Investigation’ of the Bidens needed, Gregg Jarrett says

WWNR -
0
There should be a federal investigation into 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, and his son Hunter, to determine if they set up a quid-pro-quo agreement with the...
Read more
News

Hunter and Joe Biden did nothing illegal or unethical with Ukraine, says Dem Sen. Chirs Murphy

WWNR -
0
2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, did nothing unethical or illegal with regard to their ties to Ukraine, and are being...
Read more
News

Ratcliffe on IG report: Doesn’t take 500 pages to say everything was done right

WWNR -
0
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, said on Sunday that he believes the upcoming Inspector General report on the counterintelligence investigation into Russia and the...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap