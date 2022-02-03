‘Marathon’ storm to bring wintry precipitation back to Northeast

The storm that was well underway on Wednesday in the central United States is actually a double-barreled feature with the first part being the warmer of two systems that will go on to impact the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic to central and southeastern New England.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – February 3, 2022 – The stage is set for a sprawling area of heavy snow and dangerous ice from a cross-country storm that could produce horrendous travel conditions across the interior Northeast from Thursday into Friday, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Boston and parts of the New York City and Philadelphia metro areas will be at risk for slippery travel conditions even as the storm departs at the end of the week.

“The storm is a marathon, not a sprint,” AccuWeather Senior On-Air Meteorologist Justin Povick said, referring to the extended duration of a massive storm and its wintry precipitation that may last as much as 48 hours over the Central and interior Northeast states.

The storm that was well underway on Wednesday in the central United States is actually a double-barreled feature with the first part being the warmer of two systems that will go on to impact the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic to central and southeastern New England.

The warming trend that began on Tuesday will continue into Thursday in most coastal areas with temperatures expected to rebound into the 40s F along much of the Interstate 95 corridor of the Northeast. Above-freezing temperatures will be felt well inland to the mountains.