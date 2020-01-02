Marc Thiessen: Supreme Court’s high-profile 2020 docket bodes well for Trump

Former George W. Bush speechwriter Marc Thiessen told Fox News Wednesday that a number of prominent cases set to come before the Supreme Court in 2020 will help President Trump’s reelection chances.

Thiessen told “Special Report” the state of the high court was the main reason many Trump supporters voted for the president in 2016.

Host Mike Emanuel noted Chief Justice John Roberts is also set to have a key role as arbiter of the Trump impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate — should House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., follow through and submit the impeachment articles her chamber passed.

Additionally, the court is scheduled to hear cases on abortion, illegal immigration, executive power and gun rights.

NEW YEAR PROMISES HEIGHTENED SCRUTINY FOR SCOTUS

A restrictive Louisiana state abortion law, the Trump administration’s plans to end the Obama-era DACA program, a one-time ban in New York City on transporting a handgun outside the home and congressional Democrats’ efforts to get ahold of Trump’s financial records will all be litigated in the Supreme Court’s chambers this year.

“All of this is good for Donald Trump,” Thiessen said. “A quarter of Trump voters said the Supreme Court was the number one issue for them [as to] why they voted for Trump in 2016. The more that the Supreme Court is on the front burner for voters the better for the president.”

The “All-Star Panel” also discussed the possibility of one of the nine Supreme Court justices retiring this year.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Clinton nominee, has been battling health issues, and the Washington Examiner’s Susan Ferrechio told the panel there are “hints” that George H.W. Bush-nominated Clarence Thomas may step aside soon.

Ferrechio said she has no doubt Senate Republicans will confirm a new justice if a vacancy occurs before any potential change in the chamber’s makeup come 2021. Any such action by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, she said, will further widen the partisan divide on Capitol Hill.

Fox News’ Bill Mears contributed to this report.