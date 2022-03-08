March 9 Day of Giving seeks support for WVU Tech students and campus projects

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The WVU Day of Giving challenges alumni, faculty, staff and friends of WVU Tech to donate to Tech’s scholarship funds and campus projects.

WVU Day of Giving is Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The 24-hour fundraising campaign is a chance for donors across the WVU system to support the departments and programs that matter to them.

WVU Tech is seeking donations to help fund some of its biggest projects, including scholarships for all students and student-athletes, and building a new President’s House on campus.

Day of Giving will also feature several challenges to boost donors’ gifts. There are challenges across the WVU system that include most gifts within a one-hour period, a social media prop challenge and many more. These challenges have funding attached to them, and if those challenges are met, an additional donation is made.

Visit WVU Tech’s Day of Giving site to donate on March 9. Find other university-wide matches and challenges here.