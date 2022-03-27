March sees rise in Gun Violence in Beckley, Authorities seek publics help, offer Cash Reward.

Beckley, WV – The Beckley Police Department and Crimestoppers WV would like to request the assistance of the public in relation to a recent surge in gun violence. Since the beginning of March, 2022, officers of the Beckley Police Department have responded to more than a dozen shots fired incidents in Beckley. In 8 of these incidents, residences were targeted and more than 200 shots total were fired into the homes. Miraculously, no individuals were injured during these incidents.

Detectives have been able to determine that the majority of these shooting incidents have occurred due to an on-going conflict between two groups of individuals. The reckless and cowardly manner in which these shootings have been carried out has placed a remarkable number of citizens at great risk. To address this surge in gun violence, the Beckley Police Department has stepped up enforcement efforts, collaborated with State and Federal partners, and enlisted the help of Crimestoppers WV.

Now through April 30, 2022, Crimestoppers WV will be offering double reward values (Up to $5,000) for any tip (anonymous or not) that leads to the arrest of individuals responsible for gun violence in the state of WV. This initiative will be promoted through billboards in the local area and individuals with information related to gun crime can contact Crimestoppers WV anonymously at CrimestoppersWV.com or through the P3 Tips App.”