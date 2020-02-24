39.7 F
Beckley
Monday, February 24, 2020 1:17am

Marianne Williamson endorses Bernie Sanders: ‘It’s our turn now’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced Sunday that she is endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president, with the spiritual author saying she’s “honored” to support him.

Williamson, a Democrat who ended her own bid for the nomination in January stating she didn’t want to “get in the way of a progressive candidate winning” the early primary and caucuses, previously had supported the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist Sanders in his first run for president in 2016.

Williamson made the announcement in her home state of Texas, at a Sanders rally in Austin.

BERNIE SANDERS UNVEILS NEW PLAN FOR FREE CHILD CARE, PRE-K UP TO AGE FOUR, FUNDED BY WEALTH TAX

Sanders picked up victories in all three of the earliest state contests, most recently clinching Nevada and solidifying his status as the party’s frontrunner.

“It’s time for us to take a stand with Bernie,” Williamson said at the event. “It’s our turn now.”

She later went on to release a statement saying of Sanders “I am honored to endorse him.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“What happened in Nevada on Saturday was extraordinary and the energy is unquestionable with Bernie,” the statement read, pointing to Sanders’ nearly 40-percent lead in the state’s caucuses. “A 40-year-old trend of capitalism without conscience — corporate elites and their errand boys in government — have created the inevitable blowback in the form of a political revolution. That revolution is one that Bernie Sanders now leads.”

The remaining primary contenders are moving on to South Carolina’s contest this coming Saturday, the last of the primaries before Super Tuesday.

Fox News’ Andrew Craft in Austin, Texas, and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 



Source link

Recent Articles

Police dog killed in line of duty to be honored with custom painted casket

News WWNR -
0
A K-9 fatally shot apprehending a fugitive in Utah on earlier this month will be honored next week with a specially designed casket that bears the hero...
Read more

Marianne Williamson endorses Bernie Sanders: ‘It’s our turn now’

News WWNR -
0
Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced Sunday that she is endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president, with the spiritual author saying she's...
Read more

Chinese hacking: 5 major cases of Beijing-linked cyber intrusion

News WWNR -
0
Amid the growing political and economic influence of China, attention has turned to Beijing’s concerted efforts to collect data on Americans and steal...
Read more

Brandon Judd rips new Greyhound ‘sanctuary buses’ policy: ‘They’re putting profit above the safety of American people’

News WWNR -
0
Greyhound's new policy which prohibits U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents from boarding its buses to conduct immigration checks without warrants would directly endanger the lives of American...
Read more

Biden claims Russian bots were attacking him on Facebook

News WWNR -
0
Joe Biden claimed in an interview televised Sunday that Russians had spent a "lot of money" on bots to go on Facebook and...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Police dog killed in line of duty to be honored with custom painted casket

WWNR -
0
A K-9 fatally shot apprehending a fugitive in Utah on earlier this month will be honored next week with a specially designed casket that bears the hero...
Read more
News

Chinese hacking: 5 major cases of Beijing-linked cyber intrusion

WWNR -
0
Amid the growing political and economic influence of China, attention has turned to Beijing’s concerted efforts to collect data on Americans and steal...
Read more
News

Brandon Judd rips new Greyhound ‘sanctuary buses’ policy: ‘They’re putting profit above the safety of American people’

WWNR -
0
Greyhound's new policy which prohibits U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents from boarding its buses to conduct immigration checks without warrants would directly endanger the lives of American...
Read more
News

Biden claims Russian bots were attacking him on Facebook

WWNR -
0
Joe Biden claimed in an interview televised Sunday that Russians had spent a "lot of money" on bots to go on Facebook and...
Read more
News

Austria stops train from Italy due to suspected coronavirus infections

WWNR -
0
VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria has denied entry to a train from Italy on suspicion that two travellers might be infected with the coronavirus,...
Read more
News

Rep. Ratcliffe on Russia reportedly trying to interfere with 2020 election: Dems ‘leaked information that’s not accurate’

WWNR -
0
In an exclusive interview on “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, addressed reports that Russia is allegedly trying to interfere with 2020 election,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap