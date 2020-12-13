57.9 F
Beckley
Saturday, December 12, 2020 8:09pm

Marine One lifts off from White House, buzzes supporters’ rally

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump’s helicopter flew over a group of protesters gathered in Washington, Saturday to show their support for his election challenges. 

The president had just departed the White House on Marine One en route to the Army-Navy football game in New York.

He announced earlier Saturday he’d be making an appearance at the gathering.

“Wow! Thousands of people forming in Washington (D.C.) for Stop the Steal,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning. “Didn’t know about this, but I’ll be seeing them! #MAGA

Supporters with Trump flags and hats gathered at Freedom Plaza near the White House chanting “Four More Years” and “Stop the Steal” to urge Trump to continue fighting to stay in the White House.

Two pro-Trump groups applied for park permits for the rallies Saturday.

TRUMP SUPPORTERS RALLY IN DC

The “March for Trump” demonstration organized by the Women for America First kicked off at noon. Speakers included “My Pillow” spokesman Mike Lindell, and former Trump aides Sebastian Gorka, Boris Epshteyn and Katrina Pearson, who encouraged supporters to keep up the fight to overturn the November presidential election results. 

Organizers of the Women for America First rally were expecting 15,000 participants for the rally and march to the Supreme Court.

A second pro-Trump rally was set for the Sylvan Theater on the National Mall, where organizers planned for 500 people, according to their national park permit. 

SUPREME COURT DECLINES TO HEAR TRUMP-SUPPORTED TEXAS CASE OVER ELECTION RESULTS IN FOUR OTHER STATES

Meanwhile, the “Refuse Fascism” anti-Trump group scheduled a counter-protest in Black Lives Matter Plaza at noon, with the message: “Trump: You Lost. Get the Hell Out!”

The rallies come a day after a major legal defeat for Trump. The Supreme Court Friday declined to hear a Texas case that challenged the election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.

Trump has continued to claim he beat President-elect Joe Biden, and any differing indication is the result of illegal votes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Time is running out for the president’s legal challenges. On Monday, the Electoral College will meet to vote and on Jan. 6, there will be a joint session of the House and Senate to count the electoral votes and certify Biden as the winner.

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz contributed to this report. 





Source link

Recent Articles

Marine One lifts off from White House, buzzes supporters’ rally

News WWNR -
0
President Trump’s helicopter flew over a group of protesters gathered in Washington, Saturday to show their support for his election challenges. The president had...
Read more

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller first woman to score in Power 5 football game

News WWNR -
0
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game when she kicked an extra point in the...
Read more

Pelosi calls for VA Sec Wilkie to resign over ‘extremely disturbing cover-up campaign of sexual assault’

News WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on the Veterans’ Affairs (VA) secretary to resign following a watchdog report that he belittled a congressional aide after...
Read more

Trump legal team loses federal case in Wisconsin, argues another in state’s Supreme Court

News WWNR -
0
As President Trump's legal team argued before the Wisconsin Supreme Court Saturday to have hundreds of thousands of ballots in two blue counties tossed, the president’s...
Read more

Florida man pays neighbors’ utility bills for 2nd straight Christmas

News WWNR -
0
A kind-hearted Florida businessman is playing Santa for the second holiday season in a row — this year reportedly paying the overdue utilities bills for...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller first woman to score in Power 5 football game

WWNR -
0
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power 5 football game when she kicked an extra point in the...
Read more
News

Pelosi calls for VA Sec Wilkie to resign over ‘extremely disturbing cover-up campaign of sexual assault’

WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on the Veterans’ Affairs (VA) secretary to resign following a watchdog report that he belittled a congressional aide after...
Read more
News

Trump legal team loses federal case in Wisconsin, argues another in state’s Supreme Court

WWNR -
0
As President Trump's legal team argued before the Wisconsin Supreme Court Saturday to have hundreds of thousands of ballots in two blue counties tossed, the president’s...
Read more
News

Florida man pays neighbors’ utility bills for 2nd straight Christmas

WWNR -
0
A kind-hearted Florida businessman is playing Santa for the second holiday season in a row — this year reportedly paying the overdue utilities bills for...
Read more
Money

Ferrari Needs To Rethink Its EV Strategy

WWNR -
0
Ferrari Needs To Rethink Its EV Strategy Source link
Read more
video
News

Republicans re-nominate Trump for 2020 election

WWNR -
0
The Republican National Convention kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap