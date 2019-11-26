34.9 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 3:12am

Mark Levin blasts McGahn ruling, calls judge a ‘disgrace’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Radio host Mark Levin on Monday slammed a D.C. federal judge’s ruling that former White House counsel Don McGahn must appear before Congress pursuant to a subpoena issued earlier this year.

“She’s a radical leftist and this is truly outrageous,” Levin said on his radio show.

LIZ PEEK: DEMS ARE PAYING PRICE FOR IMPEACHMENT, AND NOW THEY’RE LOCKED INTO IT

If McGahn wanted to assert executive privilege to avoid testifying as part of the House impeachment inquiry, U.S. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ruled, he would need to appear before Congress and do it himself, likely on a question-by-question basis.

“Now, this is what you need to understand, a president must be able to have legal advice. Must be able to have legal advice without Congress interfering,” Levin said. “Whether it’s an impeachment proceeding or any other proceeding. Otherwise, there’s no balance of power because the House of Representatives, unless there’s a criminal investigation, is not subject to any subpoenas.”

“If a president can’t turn to a lawyer for legal advice, then it’s a disaster,” Levin added, saying the ruling would be appealed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The host of “Life, Liberty & Levin” called the judge, who was appointed by former President Obama, a “disgrace” and noted the signifcance of the ruling.

“So, what she’s doing is she’s tilting the balance of power far away from the president to the Congress. Changing the structure of our government,” Levin said. “And the ability of the chief executive to function, to function. There is a circle of advice that a president gets in the inner circle that should be unmolested by these subpoenas.”

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Mark Levin blasts McGahn ruling, calls judge a ‘disgrace’

News WWNR -
0
Radio host Mark Levin on Monday slammed a D.C. federal judge's ruling that former White House counsel Don McGahn must appear before Congress pursuant to...
Read more

UK chief rabbi slams Labour Party over anti-Semitism claims: ‘The very soul of our nation is at stake’

News WWNR -
0
Britain’s most senior Jewish religious leader stepped into the middle of the country's general election campaign Monday, warning that the “the very soul...
Read more

Nunes vows to take CNN, Daily Beast to court and ‘hold them accountable’

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News Monday he plans to take CNN and The Daily Beast to court over recent stories they reported about...
Read more

Virginia Tech makes NCAA tournament case 111 days before Selection Sunday

News WWNR -
0
The most significant result of the no-longer-young college basketball season occurred Monday, nearly 5,000 miles from where the NCAA Selection Committee will complete...
Read more

California man admits to being Chinese agent; judge declines plea deal

News WWNR -
0
A former California tour operator accused of spying for China’s security service pleaded guilty Monday in hopes of a reduced prison sentence.Xuehua Edward...
Read more

Related Stories

News

UK chief rabbi slams Labour Party over anti-Semitism claims: ‘The very soul of our nation is at stake’

WWNR -
0
Britain’s most senior Jewish religious leader stepped into the middle of the country's general election campaign Monday, warning that the “the very soul...
Read more
News

Nunes vows to take CNN, Daily Beast to court and ‘hold them accountable’

WWNR -
0
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News Monday he plans to take CNN and The Daily Beast to court over recent stories they reported about...
Read more
News

Virginia Tech makes NCAA tournament case 111 days before Selection Sunday

WWNR -
0
The most significant result of the no-longer-young college basketball season occurred Monday, nearly 5,000 miles from where the NCAA Selection Committee will complete...
Read more
News

California man admits to being Chinese agent; judge declines plea deal

WWNR -
0
A former California tour operator accused of spying for China’s security service pleaded guilty Monday in hopes of a reduced prison sentence.Xuehua Edward...
Read more
News

U.S. judge backs House subpoena for ex-White House counsel’s testimony

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a congressional subpoena seeking his testimony about President Donald Trump’s efforts...
Read more
News

Chinese woman who trespassed at Mar-a-Lago facing prison time

WWNR -
0
A Chinese businesswoman is facing prison time for trespassing at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and lying to federal agents. Yujing Zhang, a 33-year-old Shanghai consultant,...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap