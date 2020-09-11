72.1 F
Beckley
Thursday, September 10, 2020 11:12pm

Mark Levin claims coronavirus vaccine progress ‘scares the hell out of Democrats and the media’

By WWNR
Democrats and the mainstream media appear to be rooting against the development of a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day, “Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin told “Hannity” Thursday night.

“Here is the word that scares the hell out of Democrats and the media. It is called ‘vaccine,'” the syndicated radio host stated. “Here is the thing: The president of the United States and his administration are close to getting a vaccine, so they bring out ‘Doctor’ Kamala Harris, and she says, ‘I’m not taking the vaccine.'”

FAUCI UPHOLDS CORONAVIRUS VACCINE PROJECTION TIMELINE

Levin admitted that “I could give a damn” if Harris personally takes the vaccine, adding that the important point is that Democrats “don’t want a vaccine.

“Think about that. They are the ones who don’t mind if people die,” he claimed. “What if we have a vaccine before the election? So the president is supposed to put his foot on the brake and stop progress on a vaccine?”

Turning to Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book, “Rage,” based on a series of interviews with President Trump, Levin said he doesn’t “give a damn” what the venerable reporter reveals about the commander-in-chief.

“You might want to ask the other candidate running, Joe Biden, a few questions every now and then,” he said to Woodward and his colleagues in the mainstream media.

“He’s been in government half a century. He’s been a screwup, he’s been a bigot, women accuse him of all kinds of stuff. Where are the books? There are no books.”



