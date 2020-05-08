44.3 F
Mark Levin: Obama and Biden must be asked about what they knew about Flynn case

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Fox News host Mark Levin said on Thursday that former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden should be questioned about their involvement with the FBI’s misconduct in the Michael Flynn prosecution.

“We’re supposed to believe that during the Obama administration, the FBI went rogue, the Department of Justice went rogue, the CIA went rogue, the DNI went rogue, the NSC went rogue … and Barack Obama didn’t know anything?” the conservative radio host asked on “Hannity.”

“The fact of the matter is they have never been asked about the role they had, any knowledge they had, those presidential briefing documents have never been made public. This is a massive cover-up of the greatest scandal in American history,” Levin said.

GOWDY BLASTS MISHANDLING OF MICHAEL FLYNN CASE: ‘NOT THE FBI’S JOB TO SEE WHAT THEY CAN GET AWAY WITH’

The Justice Department on Thursday moved to drop its case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, in a stunning development that came after internal memos were released raising serious questions about the nature of the investigation that led to Flynn’s 2017 guilty plea of lying to the FBI.

The announcement came in a court filing “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information,” as the department put it. DOJ officials said they concluded that Flynn’s interview by the FBI was “untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

The retired Army lieutenant general for months has been trying to withdraw his plea, aided by a new attorney aggressively challenging the prosecution’s case and conduct. But, the case has been plodding through the court system with no resolution ever since his original plea, even amid speculation about whether President Trump himself could extend a pardon.

The DOJ move to dismiss the case would appear to put an end to that process.

Levin said the Democrats may have gotten away with interference in the election process, though all the attention was on Russia in 2016.

“But we don’t expect the Obama administration and the Democrats to interfere with our election, to send spies into the opposition party’s campaign, to lie to a federal court, to fix evidence, and to try to use the 25th Amendment to take a president of the United States out. That’s why I have been calling this a silent coup.”



