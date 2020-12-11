Mark Levin slams Biden’s top Cabinet picks as ‘appeasers of China’

President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks are “appeasers of China,” “Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin argued Thursday.

“The fact of the matter is, the people that Biden would bring into office — from his secretary of state to his director of national intelligence to his education secretary — they’re all appearsers of China,” Levin told “Hannity.”

“All appeasers of China, and that would include Antony Blinken, who he would want to nominate as secretary of state; Avril Haines, who he wants to nominate as director of national intel; John Kerry, the biggest of the appeasers — and by the way, [he] not only appeased China, but the regime in Iran, the regime in Cuba.

“They talk about the president liking dictators, these guys love dictators. They do business with dictators,” Levin continued.

The syndicated radio host then turned to Stanford University professor Linda-Darling Hammond, a reported contender for the post of education secretary.

“She wrote a book called ‘Empowered Educators: How High-Performing Systems Shape Teaching Quality Around the World.’ She’s praising the Chinese educational system,” Levin said.

SUSAN RICE TAPPED TO LEAD BIDEN’S DOMESTIC POLICY COUNCIL, DENIS MCDONOUGH PICKED FOR VA SECRETARY

The president-elect announced several appointments earlier Thursday, including former Obama national security adviser and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice to lead the White House Domestic Policy Council.

Former Obama White House chief of staff Denis McDonough was picked for secretary of veterans affairs, while former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, who served as secretary of agriculture during the entire eight years of the Obama administration, is being nominated to reprise his role in Biden’s upcoming administration.

Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio was chosen as secretary of housing and urban development, joining defense secretary nominee and retired four-star Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III as the second Black American named to the president-elect’s Cabinet this week.

On “Hannity” Thursday night, Levin blasted the “phony” media for burying coverage of Hunter Biden’s business interests in China.

“What can you expect from our media? You have a guy like [New York Times columnist] Thomas Friedman, who on more than one occasion has praised the autocracy of China, praises communist China. There is no way Biden didn’t know about his son’s dealings, his brother’s dealings, no way, and he still hasn’t been questioned by the phony media in this country.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.