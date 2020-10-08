51.2 F
Beckley
Thursday, October 8, 2020 10:06am

Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Campbell, Chelsea Handler, more go nude for mail-in voting campaign

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Campbell, Chelsea Handler and more celebrities went nude for a campaign encouraging mail-in voters to be vigilant about ballot rules.

The Hollywood A-listers stripped down in next to nothing as a way to bring attention to “naked” ballots.

They referenced Pennsylvania as an example of how ballots can become void. In the state, a voter must seal their mail-in ballot in a secrecy envelope and the return envelope for it to count. Ballots without the secrecy envelope are considered “naked” and deemed invalid.

In addition to Ruffalo, 52, Campbell, 50, and Handler, 45, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Sarah SilvermanRyan Michelle Bathe, Josh Gad, Chris Rock, and Sacha Baron Cohen as his character, Borat, participated in the initiative.

CELEBRITIES REACT TO FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE OF 2020

In a video shared by Now This, the celebrities are heard declaring they have no clothes on.

“There isn’t a man behind me these are my hands,” Silverman jokes as she covers up her chest without a shirt. “To be honest I wish I could cover my hands with my boobs, but here we are. And if you don’t do exactly what I tell you your ballot could get thrown out.”

“Read and follow the instructions that come with the ballot,” a shirtless Rock says.

The PSA was organized by RepresentUs.

“This is not a partisan issue; it affects all people planning to vote by mail,” RepresentUS co-founder and CEO Josh Silver said in a statement. “We’re grateful to this committed and talented group for making an eye-catching video so that everyone understands what they need to do to ensure their vote is counted.”

PENNSYLVANIA LAWMAKERS STRIP DOWN TO ADDRESS MAIL-IN VOTING ISSUES

At the end of the video, a message reads, “If you vote by mail follow instructions carefully (pens, envelopes, etc.) and mail back or drop off ASAP.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Campbell, Chelsea Handler, more go nude for mail-in voting campaign

News WWNR -
0
Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Campbell, Chelsea Handler and more celebrities went nude for a campaign encouraging mail-in voters to be vigilant about ballot rules.The Hollywood...
Read more

Second Trump-Biden debate will be virtual, organizers say

News WWNR -
0
The second debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be virtual, with both candidates appearing from separate remote locations,...
Read more

Pence, Harris spar over Supreme Court, COVID, economy in closely fought debate

News WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...Pence, Harris spar on plexiglass-divided...
Read more

MLB playoffs 2020 – Cody Bellinger fuels Dodgers-Padres thriller that brings down (empty) house

News WWNR -
0
2:50 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"ARLINGTON, Texas --...
Read more

Wall Street Journal Editorial Board: Pence make case for his reelection at VP debate

News WWNR -
0
The pre- and post-debate spin about Wednesday’s clash of vice-presidential candidates from the left was that it’s merely a sideshow. They say the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Second Trump-Biden debate will be virtual, organizers say

WWNR -
0
The second debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be virtual, with both candidates appearing from separate remote locations,...
Read more
News

Pence, Harris spar over Supreme Court, COVID, economy in closely fought debate

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...Pence, Harris spar on plexiglass-divided...
Read more
News

MLB playoffs 2020 – Cody Bellinger fuels Dodgers-Padres thriller that brings down (empty) house

WWNR -
0
2:50 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"ARLINGTON, Texas --...
Read more
News

Wall Street Journal Editorial Board: Pence make case for his reelection at VP debate

WWNR -
0
The pre- and post-debate spin about Wednesday’s clash of vice-presidential candidates from the left was that it’s merely a sideshow. They say the...
Read more
News

Democrats, celebrities oppose fracking in reaction to vice presidential debate remarks

WWNR -
0
The first and only vice presidential debate on Wednesday night covered the topic of climate change, with Vice President Mike Pence and Sen....
Read more
News

Vice presidential debate: Harris hits Trump over tax returns, asks president who he owes money to

WWNR -
0
Democcratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris went after President Trump for not paying enough money in taxes, and questioned who he might owe money to.“We...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap