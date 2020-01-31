Mark Steyn: Trump should have represented himself at impeachment trial and ‘turned it into a real circus’

Author and columnist Mark Steyn said Thursday that President Trump should have attended his Senate impeachment trial, generating some excitement at what have been dull proceedings.

“It’s a complete stinker — beginning to end,” Steyn remarked on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Steyn also said that Trump legal representative Alan Dershowitz shouldn’t have gone on ABC’s “The View” because his legal arguments were ignored by the politically-minded hosts.

“There is no point making lawyerly arguments, this is a completely political process,” he said.

“I think he [Trump] actually should have defended himself,” Steyn said. “My problem with this bore of an impeachment trial — the ratings are so low, Adam Schiff may as well have kept it in that SCIF [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility] on subbasement level three [in the Capitol]. There is nobody watching this. It’s not enough of a circus and Trump should’ve defended himself and shoved this thing down Adam Schiff’s throat directly.”

Steyn also mocked the Senate process by which senators must formally submit written questions on notecards for a page to deliver to Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, who then reads the questions aloud in alternating party order.

“The chief justice reading out the handwritten cards by Patrick Leahy, which in fact is written for him by some no-name staffer in his office, and then you have the chief justice like some game show host, ‘What’s the next question, John?’ — the whole thing is ridiculous!” he said.

“Trump should’ve represented himself and turned it into a real circus.”