Market Expecting Short Shut Down: Sands A Losing Hand – Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

The economics of the casino business are very attractive. You profit from the losses of irrational gambling, fueled by an environment entirely under your control. It’s a numbers game where the house always wins, and you need one of a limited set of licenses to operate. While regional casinos are usually focused on slot machines, listed casinos have gone substantially beyond that. MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) provide a plethora of leisure services offered at the most attractive locations to maximize cross selling opportunities to often wealthy customers. Among these, Las Vegas Sands is the most interesting with their resilient cash generation, sustainable dividend yield and excellent real estate like the Marina Bay Sands in their portfolio.

As excellent a company as LVS is, there are times when it will be overvalued. The leisure industry is extremely exposed to coronavirus concerns as evidenced by the prompt shutdowns of casino activities in Macau. We think that in light of the shutdown of Macau casinos, a geography to which LVS has huge exposure, LVS is trading at levels that are irrationally high. According to our models, the market is implying a shutdown period of Macau casinos that we believe is too short, indicating underestimation of the severity of the coronavirus threat. We think that the dip-buying frenzy has brought the stock to an unjustifiable level for value investors, and that one would be wise to wait for either less coronavirus uncertainty, or a price that makes the risk worth the potential reward.

Understanding the Threat

Including the Marina Bay Sands which is their Singapore exposure, LVS has 85% of their revenue coming from Asian markets where the governments are on high coronavirus alert. The Chinese government has declared that Macau casinos will be shut down for 15 days on the 5th of February, but given the recent spikes in death tolls, activity is likely to stay at zero levels for longer than that. Their operations incur lots of fixed costs, so any amount of time where the casinos are not operating will mean substantial cash hemorrhage, similar in economics to Carnival Corporation’s (NYSE:CUK) coronavirus related troubles. Additionally, the Singaporean government has instituted measures such as travel bans against Chinese tourists that could cause a decline in revenues at the Marina Bay which accounts for 22% of LVS revenue. Altogether, the threat of the coronavirus is likely to have a substantial impact on the amount of tourism to Singapore.

An additional concern is that even when shutdown comes to an end, people will only tentatively begin visiting the Macau Sands again. Given that a lot of LVS’ economics are based on convention revenue, and that corporations are likely to be even more conservative than individuals with infection risks due to internal risk management procedures against potential health and legal liabilities, this recovery in activity to normalized levels could take a long time.

Valuing the coronavirus Impact

Similar to any event-analysis procedure, we’ve taken the equity value lost at the moment the coronavirus started to make market-moving headlines till today, with the assumption that all the discounting attributed by the market relates to the Asian exposures which are at highest risk. As of now the market has cut just under $4 billion from LVS’ market value.

In our proprietary model, we’ve made a conservative initial assumption that any lost revenue falls through a cost base with 100% operating leverage, i.e. no variable costs. We’ve analyzed the potential loss in income for every day that the Macau Sands is closed, and for any lost visits on a daily basis to the Marina Bay Sands. With Macau we take an average amount of revenue from the last two years to get a normalized figure for the revenue per day, and then add that to the operating cost to get total daily losses. The reason we add and don’t net the cost and revenue figures here is because the operating costs are supporting no sales, and is simply a cash drain. In the Marina Bay Sands calculations we’ll be using proxy figures to predict operating margin, since at least the fixed cost structure will still be supporting some revenue generation.

Although the Macau Sands calculations are simple enough, where our proprietary model comes in is in trying to predict the lost revenue to the Marina Bay. It would be simple to assume that if tourism is down 30%, Marina Bay Sands visiting should be down 30% too. However, that would not be giving credit to the power of an iconic Singaporean site and its ability to maintain traffic with its leisure offerings, like the infinity pool, which generates queues under normal circumstances. To try to get a better idea of what is happening under reduced Singapore tourism, we trained a model to index the amount of activity at the Marina Bay Sands. This model uses computer deep learning to analyze photos on Instagram under the various Marina Bay Sands hashtags, as well as data from online travel booking sites that we’ve been tracking for a while now. Based on our data analytics we do not see a significant decline in Marina Bay Sands demand, only about 4%. There shouldn’t be a substantial amount of decline in their hotel traffic, and if we assume the clientele haven’t fundamentally changed in this coronavirus period, the Casino cash cow should not be in free fall. We estimate that the MBS should show resilience.

Source: Marina Bay Sands on booking.com

Using the data on Marina Bay Sands in our analysis, as well as the calculations for Macau, we can calculate a figure for how much these properties are losing in operating margin per day assuming maximum operating leverage. Using that data we can calculate how many days of loss making the market is expecting based on the price decline since coronavirus news broke. The following is our model’s output:

Source: Mare Research Database

To assess whether this period is excessive, we’ll look at it against the previous SARS epidemic. First of all, the coronavirus is more contagious but less fatal. During 2003, 8437 people got infected and 813 died worldwide from SARS. SARS lasted 8 months from November 2002 to July 2003. Coronavirus, however, has infected 64k people according to WeChat’s Tencent News, with a fatality rate less than 2%. All of this could get worse as the population gets back to work. In the case of SARS, the services industry recovered only a semester after SARS was contained. Given that coronavirus is more contagious, the market implied shutdown period is not conservative at a value less than 180 days.

Conclusion and Counter-arguments

Despite our alternative data sources indicating resilience in the Marina Bay Sands, the dip-buying market has pushed up the price of LVS to a level that implies only 96 days of shutdown from today. Considering that our calculation does not take into account the tentative return of tourism after an epidemic is contained, the real implied period of a mandated shutdown is quite a bit lower. If we assume a 150 day recovery on a straight line basis from when the shutdown ends, this actually implies a mandated shutdown period of about 22 days from today. This is assuming that the shutdown period coincides with the time the epidemic is contained, which of course might be a problematic assumption given that the government is incentivized to seem like it has the situation more under control than it actually does. In any case, the market is assuming 22 days of basically zero activity followed by what would be a normal recovery based on the SARS precedent. Given the contagiousness of the coronavirus, we think that this discounted period is simply too short. The government could easily extend its shutdown, and even if it doesn’t Macau tourism would be too depressed for any substantial recovery since 70% of tourists come from the mainland.

Source: Mare Research Database

Activity is likely to stay low for at least another 3 months before a 150 day recovery starts. Until the price declines to a level around $65, where our model would be predicting a loss of about $7 billion to LVS, we would not consider purchasing this stock.

Of course we could be wrong in several parts of our thesis. Perhaps he data our model collected is not really indicative of the activity of premium customers, in which case even we’d be understating how exuberant the market is and investors would be all the more wise to avoid this stock.

Conversely, since we’ve taken a negative view, we may not have been conservative by assuming such a high operating leverage. Some workers might be contracted, hence easily let go, and I’m sure the Macau manager is doing his best to reduce costs where possible given zero activity. If operating leverage was a bit more forgiving, we’d be making the mistake of encouraging investors to avoid what might be an opportunity. Another way that our negative view could be wrong is if there is offsetting traffic to other casinos as a result of the Macau market shutting down. Perhaps conventions are being held and Chinese VIPs are choosing to visit alternative LVS locations to Macau.

Overall, we think that even though we may be overly negative on this stock, possible mitigants are too uncertain for us to move forward given what the market seems to believe about the shutdown period. We think that the coronavirus is a serious concern, and that the situation is not yet under control and could impact the service industry for a protracted period of time. As such, we’d recommend investors to wait for LVS to trade further down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.