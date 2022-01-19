Marshall Alumni Club Hosts Winter Semi-Formal – Welcomes Football Coach Charles Huff as Keynote Speaker

Beckley, WV – The Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni Association will be hosting a Winter Semi-Formal, January 29th at Black Knight Country Club in Beckley. The Evening of Dinner and Dancing will bring Marshall University Head Coach Charles Huff as the Keynote Speaker for the event.

The Club raises money that goes to both Athletic and Academic Scholarships for students in Southern West Virginia.

Hear more about the event here:

Doug Leeber and Rick Rizer from our sister station 103CIR Discuss the upcoming winter Semi-Formal.

At the time of this interview , Coach Huff had not been confirmed for the event

Find out more about the Alumni Group and the event Here: https://www.facebook.com/safedoug/

Southern Communications ( The Parent Company of WWNR) is a proud Marshall University Sports Affiliate.

Coach Huff and Marshall University Thundering Herd Sports can be heard on our sister station Channel 93.5 FM the Buzz buzz935.com