Marshall Beats Glenville State in Exhibition

Glenville State Men’s Basketball (with transfer Phil Bledsoe and Assistant Coach Ot Elmore—both from Marshall) visited Huntington to play in an exhibition with Marshall. The Herd won 113-108.

